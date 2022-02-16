Two Dallas Police Officers Criminally Charged after George Floyd Protest Injuries

By Isabel Garbarino

DALLAS, TX – The George Floyd Protests that occurred in May of 2022 resulted in a violent response by two Dallas Police Dept. officers—Senior Cpl. Ryan Mabry and Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams—who have now been criminally charged.

The prosecution said the officers allegedly inflicted serious injury upon protestors.

According to The Dallas Morning News, both are accused of causing major injuries at the protests, including to one protestor who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed by so-called less-lethal ammunition.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who worked for over a year to identify and charge the officers involved, announced that the two men will be criminally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant and official oppression. Each man has six counts.

Videos and photos taken by the public during the protest helped law enforcement to identify who was involved and exactly what happened.

Officer Williams has already been fired by the Dallas Police Department—he was known to be involved in other instances of police brutality.

