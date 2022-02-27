Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

U.S. Rep. AOC Political Action Committee Endorses Pamela Price in Her Run for Alameda County District Attorney

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
117 Views
Share:

By Tommy Nguyen

ALAMEDA, CA – U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC – Courage to Change – endorsed Pamela Price’s campaign for Alameda County District Attorney late last week.

 

Officially filed in 2018, Courage to Change aims to provide opportunities to progressive candidates who display political courage to bow against socio-economic pressure and represent the people that went through the same struggle as them.

 

The committee consists entirely of endorsees who represent the working-class population and embody the ideals of racial, social, economic, and environmental justice.

 

According to the email to Price, the committee believes that her values lie in leading people towards a better world, fighting against the corruption of politics and union power due to the influence of money.

 

Price began her professional legal career as a criminal defense attorney in San Francisco, representing young people, handling hundreds of felony cases and misdemeanors before establishing her own private practice in Oakland.

 

“You believe that communities are safest when there is an abundance of education, jobs, healthcare, community-based programs, and access to democracy,” the committee stated in the email to Price.

 

Courage to Change said it appreciates Pamela’s advocacy for progressive leadership and values.

 

Other Bay Area candidates that were recognized by Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC include Assemblymember Alex Lee, Assembly candidate James Coleman, San Jose mayoral candidate Jonathan Esteban and candidate for Santa Clara County District Attorney, Sajid Khan.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for