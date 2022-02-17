Unhoused Man Arraigned for Gruesome Murder of Rancho Cordova Woman

By Matthew Torres

SACRAMENTO, CA – An alleged unhoused man was formally arraigned Tuesday in Sacramento County Superior Court for the sexual assault and murder of a Rancho Cordova woman.

Mikilo Rawls was charged with the murder, rape, and sodomy in a gruesome crime.

In a statement made to news media, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Barnes commented on the crime scene, “You can’t unsee this. This is as bad as it gets.”

Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab worked alongside the Sheriff’s Department in processing the crime scene, which resulted in charging Rawls.

In a statement made by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office Monday, it was announced it would be a death penalty case because Rawls is charged with murder and three special circumstances, including kidnapping, rape and sodomy.

An additional factor in this case would be Rawls’ previous first-degree burglary conviction, in 2018, which is a strike according to California’s “Three Strikes” Law. This law gives defendants a sentence of 25 years to life if they’re convicted of three violent offenses.

In the arraignment, Assistant Public Defender John Buchholz was appointed to represent Rawls.

The court will reconvene May 20 on the case. Rawls is being held in custody at the Sacramento County Jail.

