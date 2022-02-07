Breaking News
Yolo County Kick off Black History Month with Screening of the Movie “Cost of Darkness”

By Fatima Perez 

 

For this Black history month, Yolo County Library and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, will collaborate with the Culture Co-Operative (COOP) to host a four-week community dialog to understand the “root” causes of systemic racial inequalities by showing the award winning film, The Cost of Darkness, a documentary that recognizes the racial disparities in the United States through institutions such as education, healthcare, and politics. 

 

This four-week event is intended to create a positive, judgment-free space to learn about racial oppression and its impact on people of color. 

 

Sandy Holman, founder of COOP, began the viewing event by defining race as, “a false classification of people that is not based on any real or accurate biological or scientific truth.” 

 

Holan further stated that race continues to be defined as “a political construct” and that “the concept of race was created as a classification of human beings with the purpose of giving power to white people and to legitimize the dominance of white people over non-white people.”

 

For the first week of this series, a portion of the film was shown discussing the Black experience and education. 

 

The Black experience segment of the movie discussed transgenerational trauma – trauma passed down through generations.

 

The educational segment provided history and background as to the “broken” educational system in the United States. Topics including modern segregation – unequal school funding and segregated neighborhoods – and institutional racism were highlighted.

 

Institutional racism was presented with “The Doll Test” where children were asked to point to a doll depending on the question. The dolls were identical in almost every aspect, except one was white and one was brown. The results of the study revealed that a majority of children preferred the whitle doll and assigned positive characteristics to it, regardless of the child’s race. This experiment demonstrated the impact of generational trauma that produced a feeling of “inferiority among African-American children.”

 

Additionally, the movie discussed the lack of diversity of teachers in schools. Sandy Holman along with the film demonstrated that diversity in the classroom is important because the more you look like your teacher, the better you can perform. 

 

The movies highlighted the General Education Board (GEB) created by John D. Rockerfeller to improve the educational system in the United States, “without distinction of race, sex, or creed.” However, the film stated that the implementation of Jim Crow laws led the GEB to create separate schools for white students and students of color. 

 

The next Cost of Darkness viewing will be on Wednesday, February 9, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. about “The Media, Economics & Politics.” 

 

Jordan Varney received a masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd. Varney is editor in chief of the Vanguard at UC Davis.

6 thoughts on “Yolo County Kick off Black History Month with Screening of the Movie “Cost of Darkness””

  1. Ron Oertel

    This four-week event is intended to create a positive, judgment-free space to learn about racial oppression and its impact on people of color.

    Followed by this:

    the concept of race was created as a classification of human beings with the purpose of giving power to white people and to legitimize the dominance of white people over non-white people.”

     

  2. Ron Oertel

    the more you look like your teacher, the better you can perform.

    Well, there’s some teachers that I might have hoped I “looked like” to some degree.  Others, I’m not so sure – even if I shared their skin color.

    By the way, does that go for factors such as gender and age, as well? Not to mention relative body weight?

    In any case, it seems like an odd statement, given this:

    Holan further stated that race continues to be defined as “a political construct”

    Taken together, the quotes seem to imply that all humans are “inherently racist”, rather than viewing differences as a “political construct”.

    I take it that (as usual), there won’t be any “real” discussion after this screening lesson.

    1. Ron Oertel

      the more you look like your teacher, the better you can perform.

      Come to think of it, I did have some teachers that did not share my skin color.

      Armed with this new information, I now realize I should have blamed them, for any failure to learn (or resulting bad grades) I might have experienced.

      Deep down, I always suspected it was their fault in the first place.  Unfortunately, I apparently did not understand the reason at that time. 🙂

      Now, if only I could have convinced my parents of that. (Though it seems that some parents may already be “on board” regarding this theory.)

    2. Ron Oertel

      the more you look like your teacher, the better you can perform

      And taken to an extreme level, couldn’t this argument logically be used to support segregated schools? Full-circle, back to what the civil rights movement fought against in the first place?

      I guess we still have those, in regard to “historically black colleges”.

      The more I see of race theories, the less logical sense they seem to make. Further, I suspect that only those already “on-board” actually pursue opportunities to “learn more” about it. As a result, the theories are not subject to challenges.

      Well, that plus the fact that honest discussion regarding “race” isn’t allowed in the first place – anywhere. (I’m surprised no one’s attacked me on here, yet.)

