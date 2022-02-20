Breaking News
Yolo Jury Finds Man, After 6 Months in Jail, Not Guilty of Felony Bike Theft in Undercover Operation

Yolo County
By Srimathi Kannan

WOODLAND, CA – A jury here late last week in Yolo County Superior Court, after several days of deliberating, acquitted a man facing felony bike theft charges.

The man – who won’t be identified by the Vanguard because he was found not guilty – was charged with grand theft under PC 484 (A) felony.

He’s been in county jail with up to $10,000 bail for nearly six months because Yolo County judges refuse to allow him to be out of custody while facing bike charges, not a violent crime. He’s now free.

According to the police and court reports, the accused committed a grand theft as he stole real property valued at more than $950 near Aggie Liquor in Davis on Aug. 24, 2021.

When talking with police, he said the bike was a gift from his mom’s friend and this case also connects to another case where the defendant was involved in stealing a skating board in Vacaville, claimed prosecutors.

Most bicycles cost much less than the $1,785 police claim the stolen bike was worth.

The defense attorney claimed that the property was abandoned because it never had a chain or lock and the tires were inflated so it seems that it was abandoned, and under the property law it is not stealing if the real property owner abandons it.

The defense also claimed that the value of the bike – part of an undercover bike theft police operation – was inflated so that it would be considered a felony, not a simple misdemeanor.

The defense insisted the accused believed that the property is abandoned, but the prosecution noted the accused “lied” to police and since he was involved allegedly in the Vacaville theft of a skateboard, he must be guilty.

The jury apparently didn’t believe the prosecution, and found the accused not guilty of felony bike theft.

