ACLU Joins ‘The Just Trust for Action’ in Efforts to Address Criminal Justice Reform

By Natalia Ruvalcaba

NEW YORK, NY – It was reported by the American Civil Liberties Union Tuesday that its Campaign for Smart Justice will be joining “The Just Trust for Action” in its efforts to address criminal justice reform.

An integral organization in the movement for reform and criminal justice, the Just Trust and Just Trust for Action have already pledged over $36 million toward organizations in alignment with their endeavors.

Udi Ofer, director of the ACLU’s Justice Division, noted in response to this alliance, “The ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice is proud to have the support of The Just Trust for Action to continue our work to cut the nation’s jail and prison populations by 50 percent, challenge racism in the criminal legal system, and create the political will that is necessary for bold reforms.

“The Just Trust for Action (is noted) for its commitment to criminal justice reform and for investing in multiyear efforts in the states and nationally to build a new vision for safety and justice in America,” Ofer said.

According to the ACLU, their Campaign for Smart Justice is unparalleled with its mission to decrease the population by 50 percent in all jails and prisons nationwide. The campaign, which began in 2014, has already achieved great triumphs, claims the ACLU.

The organization notes the passage of more than 300 laws and policies to organizing a plethora of activists and uniting political forces throughout the spectrum.

Education efforts for voters, too, have been an ACLU effort, helping people understand mass incarceration is largely sustained by the work of district attorneys.

The ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice is currently addressing these issues and has successfully led to the decreased numbers of incarcerated persons nationwide, the ACLU said.

