Attempted Murder Trial Ongoing – Witness Not Much Help

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – After more testimony Tuesday, the final day of witnesses in the attempted murder trial of Marvin Montgomery is expected to be Wednesday here in Yolo County Superior Court, with Judge Peter Williams presiding.

Montgomery is charged with attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is also facing one enhancement of willful, deliberate, and premeditated (attempted) murder, and two enhancements of using a firearm.

The first witness the court saw Tuesday was an alleged eyewitness, who said because “on the streets they use nicknames,” she could not identify the anyone linked to the shooting by their names.

The witness said she had not heard nor saw the shooting happening. She explained that she would not have been able to hear the shooting happening because she is unable to hear in the right ear which is the direction in which the shooting happened.

The witness was asked by both the Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez-Vasquez and Deputy District Attorney Michael Vroman about things that she might have heard from others in the park or what she thought of what happened in the park that day.

The witness on several occasions stated that she would not answer the questions because it is speculation.

Judge Williams reassured her that it is not her job to call speculation and that the lawyers have it under control.

Woodland Police Department Officers Parveen Lal and Officer Marcus Hernandez confirmed that it was bullet casings that they found in the park.

Officer Lal also was able to confirm that the shooting happened because of a dispute involving a fake $100 bill.

