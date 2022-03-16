Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Attempted Murder Trial Ongoing – Witness Not Much Help

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
187 Views
Share:

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – After more testimony Tuesday, the final day of witnesses in the attempted murder trial of Marvin Montgomery is expected to be Wednesday here in Yolo County Superior Court, with Judge Peter Williams presiding.

Montgomery is charged with attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is also facing one enhancement of willful, deliberate, and premeditated (attempted) murder, and two enhancements of using a firearm.

The first witness the court saw Tuesday was an alleged eyewitness, who said because “on the streets they use nicknames,” she could not identify the anyone linked to the shooting by their names.

The witness said she had not heard nor saw the shooting happening. She explained that she would not have been able to hear the shooting happening because she is unable to hear in the right ear which is the direction in which the shooting happened.

The witness was asked by both the Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez-Vasquez and Deputy District Attorney Michael Vroman about things that she might have heard from others in the park or what she thought of what happened in the park that day.

The witness on several occasions stated that she would not answer the questions because it is speculation.

Judge Williams reassured her that it is not her job to call speculation and that the lawyers have it under control.

Woodland Police Department Officers Parveen Lal and Officer Marcus Hernandez confirmed that it was bullet casings that they found in the park.

Officer Lal also was able to confirm that the shooting happened because of a dispute involving a fake $100 bill.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Veronica is a senior at UC Davis majoring in Political Science Public Service. She is passionate about advocating for women's rights and plans on attending law school where she can continue to advocate.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for