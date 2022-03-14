Ballot Arguments for Measure H – DiSC 2022

Argument in Favor of Measure H

Vote YES on H to approve the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus (DiSC) because it enhances and advances more of what we love about our city.

YES on H gives voters in Davis an exciting opportunity to:

build affordable housing for the next generation of Davis residents and families;

for the next generation of Davis residents and families; protect endangered species and permanently preserve hundreds of acres of agricultural land ;

and permanently ; provide good jobs close to home, for UC graduates and others;

close to home, for UC graduates and others; produce more STEM internship opportunities for Davis high school and college students;

for Davis high school and college students; preserve Davis’s quality of life without raising taxes.

YES on H is supported by residents, business leaders, students and environmentalists, because it advances Davis’ community values and provides opportunities for everyone. DiSC will build on Davis’ commitment to bold environmental and agricultural leadership by attracting next-generation companies focused on solving the world’s greatest challenges, like climate change, food supply, and water scarcity. And DiSC will be a carbon-free model for California, requiring 100% renewable power onsite.

YES on H will improve existing trails and add new bike and pedestrian paths and a safe undercrossing of Mace Boulevard. An objective, independent study confirms that DiSC traffic improvements will reduce commute times near the Mace/I-80 interchange by up to 3-1/2 minutes.

YES on H improves the amenities that matter to Davis. It creates new greenbelts and trails, native habitat, and soccer, softball and other recreation fields — all at no cost to taxpayers. DiSC brings millions of dollars a year to the City budget and for support of Davis schools, while generating $29 million in one-time revenues to fix our infrastructure and help pay for a new South Davis library and community center.

YES on H is endorsed by the entire City Council, the Davis Chamber of Commerce and UC Davis student associations. Learn more at www.YesonDiSC.com. VOTE YES on H!

Signers:

Gloria Partida – Mayor of Davis

Pamela G. Marrone – Founder Marrone Bio

Joseph P. DiNunzio – DJUSD Trustee

Gerald Braun – Member, Valley Clean Energy Community Advisory Committee; Member, Davis Utilities Commission

Ruth Uy Asmundson – Former Davis Mayor

Argument Against Measure H

Again?… Really ?

Rejected only 19 months ago by voters, DiSC is back. But it is still an autocentric, freeway-oriented, downtown–threatening project. It still has overwhelming traffic and environmental problems, and it is still non-compliant with the City of Davis General Plan.

Crushing Traffic

According to the City’s own Environmental Impact Report, DiSC will add 12,000 additional car trips per day to an already hopelessly congested Mace Boulevard.

This will cause more gridlock during rush hours, backing traffic up even further into East Davis and South Davis neighborhoods. On the worst days it already takes 45 minutes just to drive a mile on Mace Boulevard. This is neither healthy nor sustainable. Would you want that in your own neighborhood?

The Developer has made almost no binding commitments and has no viable ways to improve this traffic mess. Their only promise is to develop a Traffic Demand Management Plan if the project is approved. But figuring this traffic mess out later is not a plan!

Unmitigated Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Locally we are reeling from the debilitating impacts of drought and terrifying wildfires caused by dramatically increasing carbon emissions.

Yet alarmingly, the Environmental Impact Report states DiSC is projected to produce 54 million pounds of new greenhouse gases annually – largely from vehicle emissions. DiSC alone will increase the City’s carbon footprint by almost 5%, completely derailing the City’s ability to meet its carbon-neutral goal by 2040.

We owe our children and grandchildren a sustainable, livable future.

Downtown Blight

The City’s analysis predicts that competition from retail and commercial at DiSC will cause sizable vacancies in Davis on top of the effects from the pandemic. We need to protect our local businesses!

It’s time to reject DiSC again and demand the City update its General Plan so we don’t have to keep fighting against outdated and obsolete projects like DiSC.

Please Vote No on Measure H – www.VoteNoOnDISC.com

Michael Corbett – Former Mayor, City of Davis

Stephen Wheeler – Professor of Urban Planning & Design, Dept. of Human Ecology, UC Davis

Darell Dickey – Former Commissioner, City of Davis Bicycle Advisory Commission; Living Streets Activist

Juliette Beck – Current Candidate for Yolo County Supervisor District 2; Community Social & Environmental Activist

Roberta Millstein – Former Chair, City of Davis Open Space & Habitat Commission; Emeritus Professor, Dept. of Philosophy, UC Davis