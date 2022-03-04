Santa Clara County Mandates COVID Vaccines for Sheriff’s Staff, 94% in Compliance

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 1, there are 2 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Rita Jail (SRJ).

Two individuals were released from custody in the past week whilst having an active infection.

Population update:

There are 2253 people in custody. The population has been relatively constant over the past few months. The number of individuals pending transfer to CDCR has dropped significantly from 170 in early 2021 to 70 this month.

SRJ has 199 medically vulnerable or “orange” patients in custody. These patients are healthy but considered at increased risk for developing complications associated with COVID-19 according to the jail’s Outbreak and Control Plan .

SRJ has 8 “red” patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These patients have not tested positive either because they refused testing or are awaiting their test results.

Vaccination update:

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. As of Feb. 24, 27.7% of the current jail population is fully vaccinated and 4.4% is partially vaccinated.

Housing unit quarantine update:

No housing units are currently under quarantine.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports no current positive staff/contractor cases. There have been a total of 428 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 428 of which have recovered.

On March 1, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. (ACPHD) issued a mandatory testing order for ACSO’s jail employees. According to the order, staff were required to get tested every 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Information on compliance with this order can be found here . On July 26 2021, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only , thereby overriding the county’s order. According to data reported by the ACSO, in the Jan. 29 – Feb. 5 testing period, out of 1254 staff that are assigned to work at SRJ, 832 were fully vaccinated and another 130 were exempted from testing since they did not work a shift at the jail. Out of the 292 remaining staff that needed to comply with the state’s order, 264 or 90.4% submitted to a test.



Vaccination update:

According to data released by ACSO, as of Feb.18, 70.6% of the entire ACSO staff, and 66.8% of ACSO’s jail staff are fully vaccinated. Since January, the percentage of fully vaccinated ACSO staff who work at SRJ has increased by 9.9%. This includes not only ACSO employees who belong to the custody bureau but also those who work at other duty stations and are assigned to work at SRJ on mandatory overtime.

According to the CDPH’s Aug. 19 health order , all medical staff members who work in custody settings that provide in-house medical care must get vaccinated by Oct. 14, 2021. The order also requires non-medical staff who may transmit infections by virtue of being in a medical setting to get vaccinated. As of Dec. 11, 94% of 212 medical staff are fully vaccinated According to the Alameda County Counsel, the health order mandates vaccinations for 18 non-medical jail staff. 100% of them have complied.



2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Mar. 2, there are 6 active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 398 total confirmed cases. Since February, 27 new cases were identified during the intake booking process or in custody.

Population update:

169 individuals were booked into custody in the last week. Throughout the pandemic, the jail population had consistently stayed between 750 to 850 people, although there were 19,665 bookings in total. This trend is now reversing as the population has been steadily rising since October. Currently, there are 823 people in custody.

Vaccination update:

As of June 24, 450 individuals or 57% of the population is fully vaccinated . 29 of them were vaccinated prior to their incarceration, while the rest were vaccinated in custody.

Quarantine and Isolation update:

Since Feb.24, the population under quarantine and isolation has decreased by 14 and increased by 6 respectively. As of Feb. 24, there are 34 people in medical isolation and 161 people in quarantine.

Releases Update:

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 340 cases out of 398 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There is an outbreak among SFSO staff members of 23 active cases. A total of 341 staff cases have been identified through testing at sites managed by the Public Health Dept. during the pandemic. 318 of them have recovered and the rest are active.

The number of tests administered at these sites ranges from 100 to 200 per week.

On March 24 2021, the Public Health Dept. issued a mandatory testing order for the Sheriff’s Office employees. Despite multiple public records requests, no data has been provided on the compliance with the order. Further, on July 26 2021, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only, thereby overriding the county’s order. Information on the implementation and compliance with the order is unknown.

Vaccination update:

As of June 3, according to data retrieved via public records request, only 269 or 59% of SFSO sworn custody staff are fully vaccinated. This number does not include civilian custody staff or other SFSO staff members who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

Data reporting halted as of March 2021.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Mar. 2, the Main Jail reported 5 active cases, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) reported 12.

Between October of last year to the present day, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office (SSO) has reported three COVID-related deaths in custody. On Feb. 8, they stated that an unvaccinated 51-year-old male with multiple ongoing long-term medical conditions died after being hospitalized for two weeks.

558 new tests were administered to new books and residents between Feb. 23 and Mar. 2 — 17.82% of the total population was tested. Since the population is constantly changing with new bookings, releases, and transfers, this percentage may be an overestimate.

Between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26, the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) identified 0 positive cases after testing 13 youth or 11.82% of the population. Since the week of Feb. 12, testing has decreased by 50.98%.

Population update:

There are 3,132 people in custody at the Main Jain and RCCC — a decrease of 330 since Feb. 23.

Vaccination update:

Vaccination data for the incarcerated population is obtained using the public records act since the SSO does not make this information publicly available. Roughly 27% of those currently incarcerated are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 16, according to the Department of Healthcare Services (DHS). 87 youth incarcerated at JDF are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19, according to the DHS.



Staff

Vaccination update:

According to data released by the DHS, as of Aug. 25, 434 healthcare/SSO staff are fully vaccinated and 22 are partially vaccinated. The total number of staff in these categories is unavailable and consequently the vaccination rate cannot be determined.

While the SSO has not stated how many of their employees are fully vaccinated despite our requests, the DHS has been relatively more transparent. As of Nov. 16, 95% of medical staff and 97% of mental health staff are fully vaccinated.

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 2, there are 27 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County’s Main Jail and Elmwood Correctional Complex.

There have been a total of 1766 cases since April 2020, of which 567 were confirmed during booking and 1199 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 2.93.

57,029 tests have been completed thus far, of which 1801 came back positive. The 14-day average test positivity rate is now at 2.8%

Population update:

There are 2635 people in custody. The population has increased by 300 people since January, after months of declining numbers during the pandemic.

Vaccination update:

Vaccination data was obtained via public records requests since the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) does not make detailed data on vaccine uptake available to the public. As of July 2021, 42.5% of the current population was fully vaccinated.

Cases and testing update:

There are currently 6 active cases among staff in the SCCSO. Out of 122,931 tests that have been completed so far, 809 cases were identified.

In November 2021, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a mandatory testing order for all workers and staff who enter the jail’s premises including Public Defenders, Probation Dept. staff, Sheriff’s Office employees, medical workers, etc. As of June 2021, 100% of SCCSO jail staff have complied with the order. As of July 2021, 86% of Jail Health Services’ staff of 268 have complied.

Vaccination update:

Sources:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> “County Name”

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Anumita Alur, Victoria Yeo, Anna Zheng, Alexander Ramirez

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)