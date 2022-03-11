COVID-19 Outbreaks Subside Across California’s Prison System

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of March 9, there are 72,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, of which 477 are active in custody. There have been 251 COVID-related deaths thus far.

Overall, 28 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

CA Correctional Center (CCC) has 80 active cases. 79% of the prison population is vaccinated while only 47% of the staff population is vaccinated.

Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) has 65 active cases. 91% of the prison population is vaccinated while only 64% of the staff population is vaccinated.

Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP) has 57 active cases. 77% of the prison population is vaccinated while only 65% of the staff population is vaccinated.

Only 47% of the staff population at CA Correctional Center (CCC) is vaccinated which is the lowest among the CDCR facilities.

Only 51% of the prison population at Wasco State Prison (WSP) is vaccinated which is the lowest among the CDCR facilities.

Valley State Prison (VSP) has only tested 15% of its population within the last 14 days which is the lowest among the CDCR facilities.

Across CDCR, 82% of the incarcerated population and 72% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla & Simran

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)