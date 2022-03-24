Review: CalTrans and the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Davis (ITS-Davis) Report That More Roads Mean More Traffic

Ronald Milam of the transportation consultancy Fehr & Peers told Bloomberg that CalTrans has recognized the shortcomings of traditional traffic models and tried to improve its analyses to better account for induced demand. State of Connecticut officials also seem to understand that expanding roads won’t resolve the state’s traffic problems. “You can’t build your way out of congestion,” Tom Maziarz, chief of planning at the state DOT, recently told the Connecticut Post. And yet the interstate widening project moves forward.

Bloomberg noted that the 2014 assessment of Caltrans, conducted by the State Smart Transportation Initiative (SSTI), specifically cited induced demand as a research finding that had yet to filter down “into the department’s thinking and decision making” :

So it’s refreshing — and rare Bloomberg goes on to say — that CalTrans by way of a link to a policy brief outlines important research findings from years of study into induced demand. The brief, titled “Increasing Highway Capacity Unlikely to Relieve Traffic Congestion,” compiled by UC-Davis scholar Susan Handy found that:

Bloomberg goes on to report that congestion relief itself is a dubious claim when it comes to road expansions. Transportation experts have repeatedly found that building new roads inevitably encourages more people to drive , which in turn negates any congestion savings—a phenomenon known as “induced demand.”

The analysis found that adding a lane in each direction border-to-border will save I-95 travelers well over 14 million hours of delays by the year 2040. Likewise, the widening of I-84 will save travelers over 4.7 million hours of delays during the same period.

Unfortunately, after the freeway was widened, congestion got worse. Data from Houston’s official traffic monitoring agency found that travel times increased by 30 percent during the morning commute and 55 percent during the evening commute between 2011 and 2014. Bloomberg reports that as a textbook example of induced demand, which refers to the idea that increasing roadway capacity encourages more people to drive, thus failing to improve congestion.

Summary

Nearly all freeway expansions and new highways are sold to the public as a means of reducing traffic congestion. It’s a logical enough proposition, one that certainly makes plenty of sense to anyone who’s stuck in traffic: Small communities served by small roads grow bigger, and their highways need to grow with them. More lanes creates more capacity, meaning cars should be able to pass through faster. But that’s not what always happens once these projects are completed.

In situations of induced demand means the new roadway capacity creates new demand for those lanes or roads, maintaining a similar rate of congestion, if not worsening it. The principle is simple economics … when you provide more of something, or provide it for a cheaper price, people are more likely to use it.

Transportation researchers have been observing induced demand since at least the 1960s, when the economist Anthony Downs coined his Law of Peak Hour Traffic Congestion, which states that “on urban commuter expressways, peak-hour traffic congestion rises to meet maximum capacity.”

Bloomberg reports that there has also been a de-facto stance of most public officials and departments of transportation in the United States and much of the world, which have largely avoided reckoning with induced demand in their long-term planning. But the public and their elected representatives could be starting to see the writing on the sound barriers. Many departments of transportation are instead touting the benefits of toll lanes, a more au courant form of roadway capacity expansion.

How It Works

Induced demand is often used as a catch-all term for a variety of interconnected effects that cause new roads to quickly fill up to capacity. In rapidly growing areas where roads were not designed for the current population, there may be a great deal of latent demand for new road capacity, which causes a flood of new drivers to immediately take to the freeway once the new lanes are open, quickly clogging them up again. In aggregate, these choices put more cars than ever before on the newly expanded road, increasing net vehicle miles traveled (VMT) (and greenhouse gas emissions).

In the longer term, roadway expansions make an impact. Businesses that rely on trucking are more likely to locate near these new roads. With those new jobs, and access to countless more via the higher capacity road, housing developments and shopping centers spring up nearby. Urban form responds to existing infrastructure: Roadway capacity expansions spawn autocentric development patterns that utilize the new roads.

How quickly does new road capacity get filled up?

Bloomberg reports that it is important to note that measuring induced demand is a somewhat inexact science. Most studies provide ranges that estimate the amount of road capacity that is filled by induced demand over a given period of time. One literature review, conducted by Susan Handy of UC Davis for CalTrans found that a 10 percent increase in road capacity yields a 3 to 6 percent increase in vehicle miles travelled in the short term and 6 to 10 percent in the long term.