Commentary: Davis Will Lose by Winning in Court

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There is a lot I agree with in Rich Rifkin’s column this week on Trackside. Most notably, he writes, “If you think it’s arduous to build anything in Davis, the Trackside Center project makes your case.”

He rightly points out that attempting to get Trackside to the Supreme Court is unlikely to succeed.

For example, he noted the Supreme Court “has granted review in only 3.25% of civil petitions and overturned the appellate ruling in 1.86% of these cases.”

I would look at it another way, the court refused to hear the much more urgent Berkeley case despite the fact that the governor, legislature, UC, city of Berkeley and many others filed amici to request intervention.

In that case, the legislature and governor moved extremely quickly with a rare showing of unanimity to statutorily overturn the lower court’s ruling. That’s not going to happen with Trackside.

Rifkin goes on to make the case that the development will actually benefit the neighborhood. He calls this “a very nice building that will benefit Old East Davis. Once it is finished and occupied, I think most people in OEDNA will welcome their new neighbors and will agree that Trackside enhances the Third Street area.”

I don’t disagree with the neighbors that the process here was bad and I would, as I have argued many times before, argue that the proposed housing usage is not the greatest need.

But while I question a lot about the process and the project itself, the council approved it and what has happened since I don’t think is particularly healthy for a city that has enough trouble building housing to begin with.

In a tweet last week, Don Gibson for instance noted that it takes five years in legal delays to build a project.

So while Rich Rifkin argues that the neighbors will ultimately win by losing in court, I think the opposite is true for the average citizen—we lose by winning in court. Or at least those citizens who wish to have affordable (small a) housing in general. Not because this particular project was that important, but rather because the process is so difficult to get a project built.

We have made a lot out of Measure J. The two projects passed by the voters in 2018 still have not broken ground.

Responding to such a point, Alan Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, noted that Lincoln40 (now Ryder) has been built while Trackside has gone nowhere.

He argued, “We are not an anti-development group, we are a historic-neighborhood preservation organization. Big difference.”

I agree with him in part here. I think they had legitimate reasons for concern about this project from the start—as did I. However, I didn’t agree with the Superior Court ruling and think appealing the Appellate Court decision is a move that will fail and now simply delays things.

Still. as we have seen, a huge percentage of projects have in fact drawn lawsuits—most of them frivolous and quickly dismissed. As I noted to Alan Miller, however, in the comment section last week, while it is true that Ryder was built relatively quickly at least by Davis standards, some of that was fortunate as it too had a lawsuit and only ended up not being appealed and delayed for another two years because the plaintiffs missed a filing deadline and it got dismissed.

I agree with Alan Miller who said, “I thought the Lincoln40 developers were being punished despite their best efforts to work with those most affected. Those of us actually adjacent and affected were not the ones who had the major issue with Lincoln40.”

But the point is, lawsuits of this sort raised the costs and the time for these kinds of projects to get built. You can argue legitimate and illegitimate, and that ends up being subjective.

At the end of the day, it’s entirely too difficult to build reasonable housing in Davis. That raises the costs for everyone who doesn’t already own property in town. It keeps people who want to work here and live here out of the community.

And I believe that slowly and over time it is lowering the quality of life for those who live in this community, our schools, our infrastructure, our amenities.

The city will likely prevail on Trackside. But once again Trackside shows just how difficult it is to build housing in this town.