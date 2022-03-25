Commentary: The Law Sets a High Bar for Striking Ballot Arguments, but This Could Reach That Bar

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In a sense, we the voters have become so used to hyperbole and misstatement that a lot of people probably shrug at the notion that one side is suing the other side over “false and misleading” statements in the ballot arguments.

But as courts have noted, a ballot argument is actually an “official election document” and certainly advocates “are free to speak out in any of the varied available traditional public forums.” Moreover, the court distinguished between “typical hyperbole and opinionated comments common to political debate.”

What they cannot do is make “undisputed, objective untruths calculated to mislead and misinform a reasonable voter.”

As the plaintiffs note in their brief, “Elections Code section 9295(b) allows any elector to seek a writ of mandate or an injunction requiring any or all materials on certain ballot materials to be amended or deleted. The writ shall issue only upon a showing of clear and convincing proof that the material in question is false or misleading.”

Therefore, “An outright falsehood or a statement that is objectively untrue may be stricken.”

In addition, “Additionally, context may show that a statement that, in one sense, can be said to be literally true can still be materially misleading.”

I think it’s important to understand that this is and should be an incredibly high standard. The other good thing for the voters is, unlike the CEQA suits or the FEHA suit that get filed during the election but don’t get adjudicated until afterwards, this one has to be resolved before March 30—so this is not going to be hanging out there.

Furthermore, the lawsuit is just an accusation by one side. It doesn’t matter what Councilmember Dan Carson thinks, it doesn’t matter what attorneys for the developer thinks, it doesn’t matter what the Vanguard thinks—this will go in front of a judge and that judge will make the decision.

Some of the readers have argued that the yes side made verifiably false statements as well. One that has been cited a number of times: “And DiSC will be a carbon-free model for California, requiring 100% renewable power onsite.”

But the difference is that this statement is actually backed up by both the Baseline Project Features and the Development agreement. The Baseline Features requires simply, “DiSC 2022 will achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.”

The DA adds, “To achieve this goal each individual development must, prior to the issuance of building permits, demonstrate consistency with the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan by demonstrating a fair-share reduction of GHG emissions.”

There are a host of requirements to achieve all of this—everything from renewable power requirements to other mitigations and if they don’t meet it, it is written into the agreement “developments may not progress unless project applicants can show they are reducing greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equal to production.”

You want to argue that this is overly ambitious? You want to argue that they won’t meet that goal or requirement? You could be right. But as several commenters pointed out this week, that’s not a factual argument—it’s an opinion. But, more importantly, the voters and residents have recourse if they do not meet those goals because it is written into both the DA and Baseline Project Features.

You are entitled to your opinion, but that statement does not meet the legal standard for a false and misleading claim.

On the other hand, the plaintiffs in this lawsuit identify five claims by the No on H side that they believe do. Again—I want to reiterate just because Dan Carson, myself and the developers may agree doesn’t mean that a judge will, and the judge’s opinion is the only one that matters. (Given the timeline, the Superior Court judge assigned this probably gets the final say).

For instance, the claim that the project is “still non-compliant with the City of Davis General Plan,” the plaintiffs believe, is demonstrably false.

The plaintiffs note, “Both Ordinance Nos. 2616 and 2617, adopted by the City Council as part of its approval of the project, made specific findings that the planned development is in conformity with the City General Plan.”

The resolution, passed by council, states the intent to amend the city’s General Plan Land Use Element providing a “whereas” clause, “Whereas, the General Plan Amendment is appropriate in that it is compatible and consistent with existing General Plan policies.”

As noted to the Vanguard, the project cannot even proceed to the ballot without this finding by the council.

A further example, “The Developer has made almost no binding commitments and has no viable ways to improve this traffic mess. Their only promise is to develop a Traffic Demand Management Plan if the project is approved.”

No binding commitments is again objectively false.

As the complaint notes, between the DA and the Baseline Project Features, “collectively include dozens of legally and contractually enforceable promises and commitments by the project applicants to mitigate and improve traffic impacts from the project.”

I illustrate these two claims here because they are pretty black and white. The opposition says it’s non-compliant with the General Plan, and that’s clearly false. They say there are almost no binding commitments, that’s also clearly false.

They may believe that the binding commitments are insufficient to mitigate and improve traffic impacts from the project—that’s an opinion of course, and perhaps a reasonable one, but that’s different from asserting that there are no binding commitments.

That’s how I see it. That doesn’t mean that a judge will see it the same way.

The remedy here is obviously to strike the inaccurate statements or to rephrase them. Frankly I think they could make similar points without running afoul of the law.

Some have suggested this tactic will backfire, but that remains to be seen. One thing we know it will be resolved quickly.

If a judge finds them to be correct—as they very well may—it will feed a bit into the yes side’s argument that opponents are using misleading tactics and rhetoric to attempt to kill the project.

If he or she rules against the plaintiffs, on the other hand, it could have some blowback and give the opposition fodder to argue that the plaintiffs are using their resource advantage to stifle their ability to exercise their First Amendment rights.

But that’s to be determined.