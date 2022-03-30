DA Files Charges for Robbery, Burglary in Use of ‘Ghost Gun’

By Mathew Seibert

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week Alex Clarks and Gabriel DeSouza have been charged with second degree robbery, three felony counts of second degree burglary, and multiple charges related to the possession and concealment of a gun.

A statement from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed the details of the case, explaining the reasoning for pursuing detention for the robbery with a ghost gun.

Boudin said, “Ghost guns are flooding our communities and endangering public safety, which is why my office has filed a case against ghost gun manufacturers to stop the flow of them onto our streets. We will continue to hold those who use these deadly weapons accountable for the harm they cause and will continue our efforts to attack this problem at the root.”

The San Francisco DA has filed litigation against several manufacturers of ghost guns to prevent proliferation of these illegal weapons onto the street.

Clarks and DeSouza are charged with using one of these alleged ghost guns to commit a violent robbery in North Beach.

Officers said they observed the two men breaking into two vehicles and casing multiple other cars. Eventually, the crimes ended in a brief pursuit with the police, who said they found multiple firearms in their possession.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to detain the accused, with the testimony from a victim of the robbery who felt the accused were a threat to the overall public safety and should be detained.

However, the DA Office statement revealed the two defendants were released on home detention with GPS monitoring after the court denied Boudin’s office’s motion to detain them.

