Democratic Party of Sacramento County and Laborers Local 185 Endorse Caity Maple for Sacramento City Council, District 5

Special to the Vanguard

SACRAMENTO,CA – Caity Maple’s campaign announced that she received two major endorsements last week in her race for Sacramento City Council, District 5. Maple received support from the Democratic Party of Sacramento County and the Laborers Local 185, which is a construction and general construction craft union with more than 5,000 members.

“As Democrats, our mission is to uplift our communities by supporting equitable and just political leaders and policies,” said Tracie Stafford, Chair of the Democratic Party of Sacramento County. “We are especially proud to endorse Caity Maple, who has been a champion in the fight against poverty, homelessness and injustice right here at home. We look forward to her continued leadership in Sacramento City Council District 5.”

“Laborers Local 185 is proud to support Caity Maple for Sacramento City Council,” said Doyle S. Radford, Jr., Laborers Local 185 Business Manager. “We feel Caity’s humble beginnings, coupled with her business experience, makes her the ideal choice for our men and women who proudly build the community.”

“Leadership is about listening to and showing up for community. Laborer’s Local 185 has been showing up for and standing with community since 1929. I am proud to be the choice of such a trusted, local organization. Together, we will protect and strengthen the workforce that helps us to build a better Sacramento every day,” said Maple. “As a grassroots, people-powered and -focused campaign, the Democratic Party of Sacramento County’s endorsement serves as a firm sign that we can and will bring community voice back to local government.”

