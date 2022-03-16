Democratic Party of Sacramento County and Laborers Local 185 Endorse Caity Maple for Sacramento City Council, District 5

Special to the Vanguard
SACRAMENTO,CA – Caity Maple’s campaign announced that she received two major endorsements last week in her race for Sacramento City Council, District 5. Maple received support from the Democratic Party of Sacramento County and the Laborers Local 185, which is a construction and general construction craft union with more than 5,000 members.
“As Democrats, our mission is to uplift our communities by supporting equitable and just political leaders and policies,” said Tracie Stafford, Chair of the Democratic Party of Sacramento County. “We are especially proud to endorse Caity Maple, who has been a champion in the fight against poverty, homelessness and injustice right here at home. We look forward to her continued leadership in Sacramento City Council District 5.”
“Laborers Local 185 is proud to support Caity Maple for Sacramento City Council,” said Doyle S. Radford, Jr., Laborers Local 185 Business Manager. “We feel Caity’s humble beginnings, coupled with her business experience, makes her the ideal choice for our men and women who proudly build the community.”
“Leadership is about listening to and showing up for community. Laborer’s Local 185 has been showing up for and standing with community since 1929. I am proud to be the choice of such a trusted, local organization. Together, we will protect and strengthen the workforce that helps us to build a better Sacramento every day,” said Maple. “As a grassroots, people-powered and -focused campaign, the Democratic Party of Sacramento County’s endorsement serves as a firm sign that we can and will bring community voice back to local government.”
To date, Maple’s coalition of support includes:
- Democratic Party of Sacramento County
- United Food & Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), Local 8
- United Domestic Workers of America, UDW/AFSCME Local 3930
- Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Local 1021
- Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union No. 104
- Laborers Union Local 185
- Carpenters Local Union No. 46
- Sunrise Movement Sacramento
- California Young Democrats
- LatinX Young Democrats of Sacramento County (LYDS)
- Sacramento County Young Democrats (SCYD)
- Wellstone Progressive Democrats of Sacramento
- The Labor Democrats of Sacramento County
- Stonewall Democrats of Greater Sacramento
- Run for Something
- Fund Her
- Katie Valenzuela, Sacramento City Council Member
- Angelique Ashby, Vice Mayor, Sacramento City Council
- Ash Kalra, Assemblymember, 27th District
- Martha Guerrero, Mayor, West Sacramento
- Norma Alcala, West Sacramento City Councilmember
- Porsche Middleton, Mayor, Citrus Heights
- Delaine Eastin, Fmr. Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Brandon Rose, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 1
- Gregg Fishman, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 3
- Rosanna Herber, SMUD Board Trustee, Ward 4
- Karina Talamantes, President, Sacramento County Board of Education
- Paula Villescaz, Trustee, San Juan Unified School District
- Zima Creason, Vice President, San Juan Unified School District
- Rae Vander Werf, Trustee, American Flood Control District
- Orlando Fuentes, Board Director, Cosumnes Community Services District
- Coby Pizzotti, Board Member, Washington Unified School District
- Raymond James Irwin, Board Member, Fair Oaks Recreation & Parks Board
- Jenny Bach, Fmr. Secretary, California Democratic Party
- Tina Reynolds, Founder, Uptown Studios
- George Raya, Community Activist
- Anna Molander, Former Sacramento Planning & Design Commissioner