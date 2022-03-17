Drug Policy Reformers Critical of Reisig’s Stance on Prop 47

By Robert J. Hansen

The California State Director for Drug Policy Alliance (DIA), Jeannette Zanipatin, criticized Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig’s claims regarding Prop. 47 and punishment for drug possession yesterday.

At last week’s debate, in front of over one hundred voters, District Attorney Reisig claimed that Prop. 47 is responsible for the increase in substance abuse because “there’s no consequence” for drug possession.

“What it (Prop. 47) did was decriminalize the possession of hard drugs—heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, whatever, from felonies to misdemeanors,” Reisig said.

Reisig said when Prop. 47 changed drug possession from felony to a misdemeanor California experienced a rapid drop-off in people wanting to participate in treatment.

“The reason is there’s no consequence,” Reisig said. “It’s a misdemeanor, it’s a ticket. It’s no different than walking down the street with an open beer.”

Prop. 47 reduced the maximum incarceration exposure to 364 days and is still a misdemeanor, which carries severe consequences including incarceration and years of collateral consequences, according to Zanipatin.

“The criminal legal system’s takeover of behavioral health has created the false belief that the only way people access substance use disorder treatment is through arrest and prosecution,” Zanipatin said in an email. “Instead, we should treat drug use and possession as public health issues best addressed through the public health and healthcare systems.”

She said that a reason the DA may be calling it a ticket is the local policies around cite and release where people arrested for drug possession are given a citation with a court date or possibly booked into jail and released shortly thereafter with a court date.

“From our view, this is better than having people sit in jail pretrial. We are hearing that in some counties, individuals are in jail waiting for placement into a treatment facility that can take upwards of 6 months sitting in a jail cell,” Zanipatin said. “We need more community-based investments with proper social support to create the conditions for successful treatment and recovery.”

There were 4013 drug offenses from 2016 through 2020, the Yolo County District Attorney’s office said, and only 274 were offered diversion according to the Commons data portal.

A bill that would provide treatment to those who are suffering from substance abuse faces and are facing drug charges is moving through the legislature.

AB 1928, authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, passed the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday which was lauded by the Yolo DA’s Office.

“McCarty’s drug treatment bill passes out of the Public Safety Committee,” the Yolo DA’s Office said in a tweet.

McCarty’s Drug Treatment Bill Passes out of Public Safety Committee – AB 1928 would provide treatment to those criminally justice involved who live with drug addiction. https://t.co/mg0nHVPgPw #HopeCalifornia pic.twitter.com/oM6Z2W9bd1 — Yolo DA's Office (@YoloDA) March 16, 2022

San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Yolo Counties would be authorized to develop, manage, staff, and offer a secured residential treatment pilot program, known as Hope California, for individuals suffering from substance use disorders (SUDs) who have been convicted of qualifying drug-motivated felony crimes, according to the bill.

Last October, similar legislation that would have allowed Yolo County to develop a secured treatment facility for individuals who suffer from substance abuse and are involved in the criminal justice system was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The bill, AB 1542, was authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty in partnership with District Attorney Jeff Reisig and Yolo County Supervisor Gary Sandy.

Those eligible for the treatment program would have included people who committed drug motivated felonies that but those who commit misdemeanors, simple drug possession, sex offenses, and strike offenses would not be eligible.

The governor vetoed it because of concerns of forced treatment.

“I am returning Assembly Bill 1542 without my signature.

AB 1542 would authorize the County of Yolo to offer a pilot program that would allow individuals struggling with substance use disorders, who have been convicted of qualifying drug-motivated crimes, to be placed in a Secured Residential Treatment Program,” Newsom said.

“I understand the importance of developing programs that can divert individuals away from the criminal justice system, but coerced treatment for substance use disorder is not the answer. While this pilot would give a person the choice between incarceration and treatment, I am concerned that this is a false choice that effectively leads to forced treatment.”