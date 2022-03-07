Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 145: UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe

UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe has had an interesting experience – born in Nigeria, grew up in Texas, and came to California for law school. After law school she worked doing death penalty work with the Equal Justice Initiative and Bryan Stevenson.

From there, she ended up working as a public defender in New Orleans and experiencing the post-Katrina world there and then back to California to become a law professor at UC Davis.

Listen as she discusses the importance of President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination, the controversy of critical race theory, and public defender caseload and much more.