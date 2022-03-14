Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 146: Stonewall Democrats in LA Talk Local Politics

Everyday Injustice this week talks with the Los Angeles Stonewall Democratcs—Alex Mohajer, the President, and Jasmyne Cannick, a Steering Member At-Large. The Stonewall Democrats, named after the protests, represent the LGBTQ community.

The discussion focused on two critical races in LA—the sheriff’s race where they talked about the problematic administration of current sheriff Alex Villanueva and their group’s support for Eric Strong, one of the challengers.

In addition, they gave their assessment of DA George Gascón and the current situation with his recall.

They also talked about uplifting the marginalized voices in the queer community and some of the key legislation their group is backing.

For more information see https://www.stonewalldems.org amd https://www.stonewalldems.org/legislation.