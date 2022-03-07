Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Gives Last Chance to Man with Suspended Three-Year State Prison Sentence

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
207 Views
Share:

By Katherine Longjohn

RIVERSIDE, CA – Judge Sean Crandell granted one final chance to James Cull, by allowing him to avoid prison if he successfully completes an in-patient residential rehab program and incurs no violations throughout the duration of his probation.

The VOP Arraignment (violation of probation) began Friday in Riverside County Superior, with Judge Crandell referring to a chambers conference regarding Cull’s violation of probation that could have landed him in prison.

“(Deputy District Attorney Courtney Breaux) argued that because there is a prior suspended prison term, they wanted it imposed and to send Mr. Cull to state prison for the term of three years,” said the judge.

However, based on the information Deputy Public Defender Christine Juneau provided in chambers, Judge Crandell decided to “give Mr. Cull one final opportunity if he attended an in-patient residential rehab program.”

Judge Crandell made sure he understood what it would entail, noting, “You would still have three years in state prison suspended and you would be waiving any credits that you currently had against that three-year term. And then you would have to complete (the rehab) program.”

Before officially accepting Cull’s admission to a violation of probation, Judge Crandell offered words of compassion and hope for Cull’s position and his rehabilitation.

“I have a lot of people in your situation, sir, who come into this courtroom who are facing a state prison term, and not unlike you they have substance abuse problems, and I would like to see people get better as opposed to just going into custody,” said Judge Crandell.

He continued by warning how “there are a lot of people who ask for treatment and they really don’t have any intention of following through with it. It’s just a way they see to avoid incarceration.”

Judge Crandell specifically mentioned “a gentleman recently who said the exact same things that (Cull is) saying,” and how the judge “vividly remembers him crying in the box in custody, thanking (the judge) that he was going to get better.” But the judge said “he showed up at his rehab center (but then) he walked away.”

Emphasizing how serious this program is, Judge Crandell said “he has the same situation as you, (Mr. Cull), do. A present suspended term and when we find him he’s going to have it imposed (meaning prison).”

Speaking directly to Cull about his position, Judge Crandell said that he hopes that he’s not like one of those people who either uses rehab as a way out of prison or leaves the program, but that he takes advantage of the opportunity.

With this, Cull admitted to his violation of probation, and waived all of his credit toward time served in hopes of successfully completing this rehabilitation program and, in the process, striving for recovery.

Judge Crandell emphasized to Cull that he has two options.

The first is that he can go through the program successfully and not receive any violations and his “probation will expire and he will never go to state prison,” said Judge Crandell.

Or, if he doesn’t complete or decides to leave the program or gets arrested for a new offense, Judge Crandell said that “all of those things would be considered violations… and (he) should expect the three-year sentence to be imposed.”

“So essentially, it’s in your hands,” said Judge Crandell.

Cull will report for final sentencing on March 29.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Katherine is a senior at USC majoring in Political Science with a minor in Gender and Social Justice. As an aspiring lawyer, she plans on attending law school after finishing her undergraduate degree in May 2022.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for