Judge Grants Man’s Parents’ Wish to Release Him Back Home and Let Them Find Treatment for Him on Their Own

By Tommy Nguyen

WOODLAND, CA – During the arraignment hearing Thursday this week, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Timothy L. Fall ordered the release of Marcus James Griffith to his parents after they expressed their wish to have Griffith back home and find treatment for him themselves.

Griffith is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, including possession of controlled substances, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and resisting/obstructing police officers.

The judge had ordered this case to proceed to trial.

The hearing began with Deputy Public Defender Katie Rogers delivering Griffith’s mother’s message that they welcome their son back to their home.

The parents were also actively searching for treatment facilities for their son’s substance abuse, and Griffith also “expressed interest in doing so.”

DPD Rogers also noted that the defendant has a limited record, that “although the counts are serious, none of them are violent in nature,” implying that he is “not a risk to public safety.”

Judge Fall then confirmed that Griffith did not live with his parents prior to his arrest, before officially ordering his release. The judge then explained the terms and conditions that go with the release order.

The defense requested a time waiver, hoping to set the trial four weeks out, which was granted by Judge Fall.

Griffith’s trial is set to begin on April 21, 2022.

