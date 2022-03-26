Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Grants Man’s Parents’ Wish to Release Him Back Home and Let Them Find Treatment for Him on Their Own

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
352 Views
Share:

By Tommy Nguyen

WOODLAND, CA – During the arraignment hearing Thursday this week, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Timothy L. Fall ordered the release of Marcus James Griffith to his parents after they expressed their wish to have Griffith back home and find treatment for him themselves.

Griffith is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, including possession of controlled substances, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and resisting/obstructing police officers.

The judge had ordered this case to proceed to trial.

The hearing began with Deputy Public Defender Katie Rogers delivering Griffith’s mother’s message that they welcome their son back to their home.

The parents were also actively searching for treatment facilities for their son’s substance abuse, and Griffith also “expressed interest in doing so.”

DPD Rogers also noted that the defendant has a limited record, that “although the counts are serious, none of them are violent in nature,” implying that he is “not a risk to public safety.”

Judge Fall then confirmed that Griffith did not live with his parents prior to his arrest, before officially ordering his release. The judge then explained the terms and conditions that go with the release order.

The defense requested a time waiver, hoping to set the trial four weeks out, which was granted by Judge Fall.

Griffith’s trial is set to begin on April 21, 2022.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Tommy is a sophomore majoring in Economics and minoring in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He is an international student from Vietnam and fueled with the frustration agaisnt flawed justice system that lets down the minority. He is aspired to become a criminal justice attorney and will hopefully attend law school in 2025.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for