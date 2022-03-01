Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Orders Longer Jail Sentence for DUI Driver Despite Argument by Public Defender

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
12 Views
Share:

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – In a sentencing hearing last Friday morning in Yolo County Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Katie Rogers argued that the numerous sentencing requests made by the court and supported by Deputy District Attorney Aaron Rojas in her client’s driving under the influence/DUI charge was higher than the standard for the crime.

*Note: The Vanguard will no normally disclose of name of those accused of infractions or misdemeanors.

PD Rodgers argued the court “should be giving (the accused) a chance to prove that he can do this without all these extra circumstances and limitations on his freedom.”

In May of last year, her client was charged with two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and an excessive BAC which was 0.36, about 0.28 over the legal limit.

Before hearing arguments from both parties, upon the request of DA Rojas, Judge Tom Dryer noted that the court currently stands with the following sentencing for the defendant: $2,058 fine, alcohol education course, one month license suspension, three year summary probation, SCRAM device (ankle bracelet that detects alcohol consumption), no alcohol for a period of time, restitution to be determined, and jail time.

Judge Dyer noted that in terms of the length of jail time, the “standard sentencing guidelines” would elicit 30 days in county jail, however this was directly disputed by PD Rodgers who noted that the standard sentencing for someone with a BAC over 0.35, but under 0.41 is 25 days in jail.

In addition to objecting to the jail sentence length, PD Rodgers argued against the request of a SCRAM device and DA Rojas’ request for installation of an intermission interlock device to the accused’s vehicle for one year.

Moreover, the public defender noted this is the driver’s first DUI offense to her knowledge, other than a possession of marijuana charge, which today would not be a crime, such a requirement for a SCRAM device for a first offense is uncommon.

However, DA Rojas said the accused had a “no contest” plea to a DUI charge back in 2014 and therefore the jail sentencing length seems adequate.

After hearing both sides’ arguments, Judge Dyer upheld the previously mentioned sentence with no SCRAM device and the higher sentencing which was 30 days in county jail.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Gracy is a 4th Year at UC Davis studying Political Science and minoring in Communications. Post graduation plans include moving to Paris to continue studying Political Science, and then eventually attending Law School.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for