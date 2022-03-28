Judge Postpones Hearing to Allow Accused Time to Find Funds to Pay Fines if Convicted

By Keana Fortier-Sauray

ALAMEDA, CA – Deputy Public Defender Zachary Sosa asked for a three month extension here in Alameda County Superior Court late last week for his accused client, charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) in 2020, but who is facing financial hardships due to her inability to find employment.

PD Sosa explained to Judge Colin T. Bowen that his client is unable to pay the fines – if convicted – and if the court could push the next court day out three months.

Judge Bowen agreed. However, he expressed his concern the accused should complete the necessary courses. He stated “At some point she has to show proof of the Alcoholic Anonymous.”

But Judge Bowen allowed a three month extension requested by PD Sosa.

“I can stay execution or imposition of the fines till the next court date at which time we will assess or evaluate her financial condition and make that determination at that time,” the judge said.

The judge added the accused must complete 15 AA’s through the course of her probation then be subjected to a three month DUI school.

The court was adjourned and will resume in June 2022.

