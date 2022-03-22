Judge Releases Man Despite Arrest Record after Case Manager Testifies

By Alex Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County Superior Court Judge Morris Jacobson decided to release a man here despite his numerous out-of-county arrests, deciding to release him on his own recognizance with no bail after hearing from a case manager.

Grand theft, second degree robbery and evading an officer are among the many charges Zaion Stone faces as well as accumulating recent arrests in Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties.

Stone’s defense attorney requested alternatives to custody, and Judge Jacobson was open to the idea, but had reservations because of Stone’s cases out of county.

“This could also be a hearing on whether I should revoke his bail and put him in custody for too many arrests,” said Jacobson.

The judge wanted more information on Stone’s need to be in the other three counties. Apparently Stone has a partner and a child, but there was a restraining order that was violated.

After some back and forth, the judge told the defense attorney that he was contemplating an order that he can’t leave Alameda County as a condition or release.

At this point Stone’s case manager, who has been serving him for two years, was asked to speak. The defense attorney asked if he would be able to support Stone in complying with the judge’s order if released.

The case manager told the courts that he has Stone in a program known as independent living skills agency, which would assist him in locating housing, meal preparation, and money management as well as home and community safety.

According to the case manager, Stone qualifies for the program due to his diagnosis of intellectual disability. He has some deficits in his executive and cognitive functioning, making him struggle in certain situations and can be taken advantage of, said the case manager.

The service would allow him to learn how to quickly spot compromising situations and to avoid them going forward.

Judge Jacobson then decided to release Stone with conditions that he stay in Alameda, be placed on electronic monitoring, and comply with police when pulled over to avoid another high speed chase.

