Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Releases Man Despite Arrest Record after Case Manager Testifies

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:

By Alex Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County Superior Court Judge Morris Jacobson decided to release a man here despite his numerous out-of-county arrests, deciding to release him on his own recognizance with no bail after hearing from a case manager.

Grand theft, second degree robbery and evading an officer are among the many charges Zaion Stone faces as well as accumulating recent arrests in Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties.

Stone’s defense attorney requested alternatives to custody, and Judge Jacobson was open to the idea, but had reservations because of Stone’s cases out of county.

“This could also be a hearing on whether I should revoke his bail and put him in custody for too many arrests,” said Jacobson.

The judge wanted more information on Stone’s need to be in the other three counties. Apparently Stone has a partner and a child, but there was a restraining order that was violated.

After some back and forth, the judge told the defense attorney that he was contemplating an order that he can’t leave Alameda County as a condition or release.

At this point Stone’s case manager, who has been serving him for two years, was asked to speak. The defense attorney asked if he would be able to support Stone in complying with the judge’s order if released.

The case manager told the courts that he has Stone in a program known as independent living skills agency, which would assist him in locating housing, meal preparation, and money management as well as home and community safety.

According to the case manager, Stone qualifies for the program due to his diagnosis of intellectual disability. He has some deficits in his executive and cognitive functioning, making him struggle in certain situations and can be taken advantage of, said the case manager.

The service would allow him to learn how to quickly spot compromising situations and to avoid them going forward.

Judge Jacobson then decided to release Stone with conditions that he stay in Alameda, be placed on electronic monitoring, and comply with police when pulled over to avoid another high speed chase.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for