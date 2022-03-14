Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Kerfuffle in Sacramento Court Clogs Typical Friday

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
191 Views
Share:

By Alexander Ramirez

SACRAMENTO, CA – Amid a busy Friday calendar in Commissioner Brody’s Sacramento County Superior Court department, an accused was under the impression that he would be released that day but seemed to have been misinformed.

Damarion Jeremiah L. Nash was in court for a felony complaint of possession of a firearm by a felon with an alleged prior strike and was only filed on March 10, the day before court.

Court matters were proceeding as normal until Assistant Public Defender Kylie Zaechelein requested to continue the matter to March 30 for a settlement conference.

As Commissioner Brody was confirming the date, Nash could be heard interrupting the Commissioner as he said, “March 30th, 8:30 in 63. That’s the…

“Nooooo, I’m not doing that,” Nash said.

Kate Carlson, another public defender present in the courtroom, could then be heard telling Nash that he should wear his mask properly and explaining the situation to Nash before he told him, “I’m not even talking to you, I’m talking to her.”

At this point, both Commissioner Brody and Carlson attempted to say something to Nash, with the Commissioner trying to get his attention.

“I didn’t even say nothing disrespectful. Literally. I’m just trying to figure out why…” said Nash.

“Let me just explain something to you. We have two attorneys in here, they’re both from the public defender’s office,” said the commissioner.

“They’re just trying to explain to you that this matter needs to go through strike review, there is no offer on the case. Right now, the allegation is a prior strike and a gun charge. You have a parole hold so you’re not going anywhere on that. So, they want to get an attorney on the case to review the reports to come over and talk to you about those reports so they could let you know what your options are,” the judge added.

“I understand that,” Nash responded, to which the commissioner added, “So you could make an educated decision as to how to go forward.”

Nash insisted, “Yesterday, I talked to the parole board, and they said when I come to court TODAY, my parole hold will be up.”

In response, Commissioner Brody continued to explain to Nash, “That may be the case, it’s not up yet. That may be the case, but you’re still facing this charge for which there is a $1 million bail, so…”

“Yeah…I’m just trying to go home, that’s it,” explained Nash.

“I understand, but you want to make an educated decision,” the commissioner noted in the ongoing dialogue.

“Ohhhh, for what?” Nash said, and at this point, the court concluded the matter.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for