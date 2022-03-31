LA DA Unveils New Public Data Portal Showing Office Charge Rates in Real-Time

By The Vanguard Staff

Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that his office will be providing the public with access to real-time charge rates using the county’s Open Data system.

“I have taken this step as a commitment to transparency so that constituents are informed about those who serve them,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We will be unveiling more comprehensive real time data later this year. By utilizing science and data to craft thoughtful and humane policies we will enhance public safety.”

The office has begun using data to shape its approach to holding people accountable and providing trauma-informed services to victims and survivors of crime. Through the publication of data, transparency has increased, giving residents of Los Angeles County access to information that demonstrates the office’s commitment to keeping them safe.

The site currently has four charts showing that felony and misdemeanor filings have been consistent from January 2019 to February 2022. The charts will be updated monthly. A more comprehensive version with additional information will be updated later this year.

The data can be found on the District Attorney’s Office website, by clicking here: https://data.lacounty.gov/stories/s/vkw9-44ip

“Public safety is the overriding priority of the office as shown by the almost identical rate in which felony cases have been filed in Los Angeles County starting in 2019,” the office said.

They noted, “Despite a drop in the overall number of misdemeanor cases filed, the filing rate for misdemeanor crimes not associated with addiction also has remained consistent since 2019. The office no longer prosecutes certain misdemeanor crimes, such as public intoxication, simple possession of narcotics for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Instead, the office seeks to address the root causes of these crimes through treatment in an effort to reduce future criminal behavior. “