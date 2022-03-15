Breaking News
Large Healthcare Worker Union Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney

By Neha Malhi and Helen Greenia

SAN JOSE, CA — Santa Clara District Attorney Candidate Sajid Khan has recently been endorsed by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW).

According to Alma Cruz, of SEIU-UHW, “Sajid Khan’s dedication to progressive values exemplifies the direct correlation between effective public services and a strong public sector workforce. We wish him the best in his current campaign and look forward to continuing our relationship with Sajid in serving the County of Santa Clara.”

The SEIU-UHW is one of the largest unions of hospital workers, representing over 100,000 members, including respiratory care practitioners, dietary specialists, environmental services, and a nursing staff.

Khan stated, “ I am running for Santa Clara County District Attorney to build a justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people in the place I’ve called home my entire life.”

He promised in his statement, “As DA, I look forward to joining SEIU-UHW members all across Santa Clara County in the fight to make robust, culturally competent health care services – including mental health treatment and trauma informed interventions – available for all members in our community.”

According to the website Votesajid.com, “In 13 years as a public defender in San Jose, Sajid has fought for people’s constitutional right and against system racism and mass incarceration.”

In 2020, Sajid was awarded CACJ (California Attorney for Criminal Justice) Skip Glenn Award for Excellence in Advocacy.

