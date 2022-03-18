Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Blocks Officers, Drops Drug Evidence, Police Claim at Preliminary Hearing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
32 Views
Share:

By Delilah Hammons

WOODLAND, CA – A man accused of heroin possession and resisting a peace officer apparently used his feet not only to try to interfere with officers, but also to accidentally provide potential evidence of a crime for those officers, according to West Sacramento Police Dept. testimony here in Yolo County Superior Court this week.

In a preliminary hearing for James Marcus Griffith, three officers testified about the night that Griffith was arrested for possession of heroin and resisting a public officer.

Officers testified they approached Griffith outside a gas station, searched him and the car he previously exited.

Officers swore they found, in his possession, a bag of heroin that was roughly 21.4 grams and in a separate black backpack were two functional digital scales with a heroin like substance which was later tested and came back positive for heroin.

While trying to arrest and seat the defendant in a transport van, officers said it took 15 minutes of asking the accused to sit down – and when he did sit down, he “stuck his feet out in order to prevent us from closing the door,” said Peace Officer Seth Killian. Officers later detained the accused with a “wrap.”

In the process of arresting Griffith dropped a clear, half a gram bag of methamphetamine, officers charged.

Expert witness, West Sacramento peace officer Nazariy Yakimchuk said that in his opinion “when [the accused] has 21.4 grams of heroin whether he has cash or not is indicative of sales when he has scales as well.”

Judge Timothy L. Fall ruled that there is enough evidence to continue this case and go to trial.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for