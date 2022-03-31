No on H Campaign Issues Statement on Judge’s Ruling

by the Vanguard Staff

On Wednesday, Judge Dan Maguire dismissed the bulk of allegations against the No on H ballot statement filed by Councilmember Dan Carson alleging the arguments to be false or misleading.

On Wednesday evening, the campaign issued a statement expressing relief and gratitude for the ruling.

“The No on DiSC campaign is thrilled that Judge Maguire’s ruling upends Dan Carson’s lawsuit alleging our ballot statement was filled with lies and misinformation. The ruling leaves our ballot argument unchanged but for the suggestion the No on DiSC campaign itself recommended, making clear that, contrary to Councilmember Dan Carson’s allegations, our campaign has been honest and forthright. This is a clear victory for the rights of Davis residents to speak out against a bad project and have their voices heard free of political bullying,” stated No on DiSC campaign officer Alan Pryor.

Pam Gunnell, one of the authors of No on H’s Rebuttal Ballot Argument stated, “I have been an active and involved citizen in Davis for over 25 years and such a lawsuit by a seated member of the city council is unprecedented. The fact that our grassroots campaign was sued has imposed a huge financial burden on us and compromised our ability to campaign against deep-pocketed developers.”

Pryor went on to say “Dan Carson’s own lawyer admitted in court that DiSC is inconsistent with the current general plan so not surprisingly the Judge ruled that the statement that the DiSC 2022 project was ‘still non-compliant with the City of Davis General Plan’ was not to be stricken or amended as requested by Carson. The Judge even validated our opinion that the DiSC project can be seen as inconsistent with several General Plan policies, including a requirement to ‘aggressively work to prevent sprawl on the periphery.’”

Nancy Price, also a signer of the Rebuttal argument, noted, “The Judge also upheld our language about the project’s ‘Unmitigated Greenhouse Gas Emissions’. Furthermore, Judge McGuire completely let stand our statement, ‘The Developer has made almost no binding commitments and has no viable ways to clean up this traffic mess.’”

Alan Pryor went on to say, “I am pleased that the Judge took our suggestion that the phrase, ‘Their only promise is to develop a Traffic Demand Management Plan if the project is approved. But figuring this traffic mess out later is not a plan!’ should be changed by deleting the word ‘only’ and changing ‘Their’ to ‘They’. And the Judge ruled that our recommendation that the use of 54 million pounds to describe the unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions from the project should be changed back to 20,000 metric tons/year as in the project’s Environmental Impact Report should appear in the ballot statement.”

Pam Gunnell further said, “Unfortunately, the relief we feel about Judge McGuire’s favorable ruling is overshadowed by the emotional and financial toll this lawsuit has taken, especially on the constituents Councilmember Carson named as defendants in his lawsuit. The lawsuit is completely unwarranted in the setting of Davis’ democratic tradition, which champions robust public debate. The filing of this cynical lawsuit by a sitting City Councilmember who serves as the Honorary Chair of the Yes on DiSC campaign committee is not at all keeping with ‘the Davis way.’”