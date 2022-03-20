Philadelphia PD Officer Charged with Perjury for Unlawful Vehicle Search and Gun Possession Arrest

By Tommy Nguyen

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Levitt’s was arrested and arraigned this week for an illegal car search and unlawful possession of firearms.

Following an Internal Affairs investigation, Officer Levitt was charged for his involvement in the April 2021 stop and search of a vehicle that led to the seizure of a handgun and an individual arrest without legal justification.

Prosecutors said Levitt testified falsely under oath at a preliminary hearing for the arrested individual which resulted in the officer being charged with perjury and two other charges.

“Today’s arrest of an officer who allegedly broke that trust is disturbing and sad, but it’s also a clear sign of Police Commissioner Outlaw’s commitment to integrity,” District Attorney Larry Krasner, adding, “We also must acknowledge the severe harm inflicted on our neighbors, particularly those who are Black and Brown and disproportionately impacted.”

On the day of the unlawful arrest, Officer Levitt and two other officers stopped and questioned two individuals, who were asked to exit their vehicle before Levitt came in and searched the car without any justification, said the DA.

Levitt produced the handgun, claiming it had been sticking out of an open bag and using that to arrest the individual, who the bag and gun belonged to, and arrested them with possession without a license.

The information obtained during the course of the investigation, including footage from the body camera, contradicts Levitt’s testimony, said Krasner, noting the prosecution subsequently withdrew all charges against the individual arrested by Officer Levitt.

The District Attorney’s Office promised to continue working closely with the authorities towards the shared goals of bringing about equality and reducing the shootings and discriminatory vehicle stops.

“As we outlined in our collaborative 100 Shooter Report,” DA Krasner said, “these decisions require us to vigorously review open cases arising from police searches of vehicles and to update training of officers on conducting legal searches that will result in stronger cases for my office to prosecute.”

