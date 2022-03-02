President Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court

By Delilah Hammons

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson—who would become the first Black woman on the court, if confirmed—as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, according to The White House.

Earlier this year Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Since then “President Biden has conducted a rigorous process to identify his replacement, seeking, he said, a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.”

President Biden also looked for a nominee that is pragmatic, wise and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty, like Justice Breyer.

Another important aspect of the nominee is that they should be committed to equal justice and understand intensely the impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions have on everyone in America, said the White House.

President Biden took this responsibility very seriously, following the “Constitution’s requirement that he make this appointment ‘by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate,’ seeking the advice of Senators in both parties, said the WH, noting Biden studied the histories and case records of candidates, consulted legal experts, and met with candidates.”

Judge Jackson is one of the nation’s brightest legal minds and is currently a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, according to court observers. If Judge Jackson is confirmed she will be the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court.

The White House explains that Judge Jackson is a “former clerk for Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson has broad experience across the legal profession – as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an attorney in private practice, and as a federal public defender. Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate with votes from Republicans as well as Democrats three times.”

The WH noted that in high school Judge Jackson “told her high school guidance counselor she wanted to attended Harvard, and the guidance counselor warned that Judge Jackson should not set her sights ‘so high.’ That didn’t stop Judge Jackson. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College, then attended Harvard Law School, where she graduated cum laude and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

WH officials said Justice Breyer has been a mentor for Judge Jackson, and she even followed in his footsteps by “working on the U.S. Sentencing Commission—an important body, bipartisan by design, that President Biden fought to create as a member of the U.S. Senate. Her work there focused on reducing unwarranted sentencing disparities and ensuring that federal sentences were just and proportionate.”

The White House said “the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation,” noting Judge Jackson has always been devoted to serving the public…is a historic nominee who is an exceptionally qualified.”