Racial Justice in Prosecution Report Show Blacks Overrepresented in Arrests, Felonies

By Vanguard Staff

BALTIMORE, MD – Despite the racial demographics of Baltimore, Blacks are overrepresented in arrests and Circuit Court felony cases, according to a report released this week—commissioned by the state’s Attorney’s Office and provided by the University of Maryland (UMD)—that analyzed arrests, prosecutions, and incarcerations for felony cases.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby shared “steps to undo racial inequities in the American criminal justice system, reaffirming the office’s continued commitment to racial justice” in a statement.

The UMD report, entitled “Racial justice in prosecution in Baltimore City,” notes that Blacks “account for 63 percent of the city population but 83 percent of arrests and 88 percent of Circuit Court cases.”

The report adds, “America is the largest jailer of people in the world with Black people imprisoned at nearly five times the rate of whites. Here, in the State of Maryland, African-Americans make up a mere 31 percent of the State population, yet comprise 70 percent of the state’s prison population – more than double the national average.”

The State’s Attorney announced the launch of a new campaign, “The Many Faces of Justice,” “knowing that justice comes in many forms…this campaign will contain videos of the many people impacted by the SAO’s dedication to delivering one standard of justice.”

“While I am pleased that the report concludes that there is little evidence of overarching or systemic patterns of racial disparity in the prosecution of felony cases by my office, I am troubled by the overrepresentation of Black people in felony cases,” said State’s Attorney Mosby.

“I have long recognized the racial inequities that permeate the criminal justice system in our city. That is why I have implemented widespread reforms that reduce systemic racial disparities and allow us to focus on serious offenses to ensure justice is applied fairly, regardless of race, to everyone,” Mosby added.

“Prosecutors’ offices have long been hesitant to open themselves up to public scrutiny when it comes to issues such as racial justice, which is why the efforts Ms. Mosby and the BCSAO are taking to study, identify, and address racial disparities in prosecution are so important. The present study represents an important step toward increasing transparency, fairness, and justice in the criminal legal system,” said Brian D. Johnson, lead researcher on the report and Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Maryland.

In 2019, State’s Attorney Mosby testified before a U.S. House panel on marijuana legalization and described the evident racial disparities in Baltimore.

“…[T]here is no better illumination of this country’s failed ‘war on drugs’ than the city of Baltimore, Maryland. In Baltimore, where almost 70 percent (65 percent) of the city population is Black, 28 percent of Baltimore’s population lives in poverty and 35 percent of children live below poverty,” Mosby said.

“Where there are over 16,000 vacant houses and 18,000 vacant lots, where the unemployment rate for young African-American men between the ages of 18 and 24 are more than twice as high than that of whites, we saw, communities of color decimated by this ‘War On Drugs.’ The status quo is neither just nor sustainable. As prosecutors, we have a responsibility to use our power of discretion to create a more fair and just criminal justice system,” Mosby added.

The “Racial Justice in Prosecution in Baltimore” report reviews data from the city’s Circuit Court, which typically handles felony cases, from 2017 and 2018, and made the following findings:

The general pattern of findings provides minimal evidence of overarching or systemic patterns of racial disparity in the prosecution of Baltimore City Circuit Court felony cases.

However, relative to the racial demographics of Baltimore, Blacks are overrepresented in arrests and Circuit Court felony cases. They account for 63 percent of the city population but 83 percent of arrests and 88 percent of Circuit Court cases.

More than 80 percent of felony cases involve a Black male defendant.

On average, Black defendants face more serious charges and are overrepresented in violent, firearms, and drug-related offenses.

White defendants are overrepresented in property offenses such as burglary and theft.

Prior criminal history is more pronounced for Black defendants, as are “War Room” cases, a designation used to identify serious or violent repeat offenders.

The report also contains a number of recommendations for the SAO, including reviewing initial charges to investigate whether initial charging decisions are impacted by a defendant’s race, improving data collection, and reviewing its use of the War Room designation.

The authors began their research in 2019. The report covers the period from 2017-2018. Since that period, State’s Attorney Mosby said she has taken the following steps to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system. This is what she claims: