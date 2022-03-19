Reisig Still Lists His 2018 Endorsements on His Website

By Robert J. Hansen

Four-term incumbent, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, has officially begun his campaign for a fifth term as of yesterday according to his Facebook page.

“It’s official,” Reisig said. “I’m running for re-election as your Yolo County District Attorney … Let’s roll.”

Reisig’s campaign website, which has a list of endorsements from 2018, has said for months endorsements for 2022 are coming very soon.

On that list is Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry—who Cynthia Rodriguez says is now endorsing her.

Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry’s campaign could not be reached for comment.

Rodriquez said it’s dishonest for Reisig to have an outdated endorsement list available on his website in a new election cycle.

“Whether or not it’s against the rules or not, it’s misleading to voters having the old endorsements listed,” Rodriguez said.

Yolo County Superior Court judge and former Mayor of Davis, Dan Wolk, is also listed on Reisig’s 2018 endorsement list.

California’s Code of Judicial Ethics states “judges shall not publicly endorse or oppose a candidate for any political office.”

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said she is not making an endorsement for Yolo County DA.

West Sacramento Councilmembers Christopher Ledesma and Councilmember Quirina Orozco supported Reisig in 2018 but did not respond to requests on whether they are endorsing him for 2022.

California State Senator Bill Dodd, who endorsed Reisig in 2018, has endorsed his 2022 campaign also.

Another Reisig supporter is Topo Padilla of Greg Padilla Bail Bonds.

The elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States was one of the first to show support for Reisig, stating the importance of re-electing Reisig is “beyond critical.

“The reality of a safe community is not only to arrest people but to search for justice that will change the ways of those who offend our laws. Jeff Reisig has been fair and firm,” Padilla said. “He has been so innovative in his ways without a ‘fly-b-free’ approach, rather a ‘carrot and a stick.’

“He has serious opposition, not from a qualified challenger, but from someone with a bucket full of money from a couple of people that want to change Yolo County,” Padilla said.

Crime Victims United of California (CVUC) is supporting Reisig for the 2022 election cycle according to a Facebook post.

CVUC is a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, legal professionals and others who work to protect and enhance public safety and endorsed Reisig in 2018 also.

“These professionals, along with CVUC, work to promote effective crime reduction measures and strengthen the rights of crime victims,” Harriet Salarno, then CVUC president said in a 2018 letter. “Based on your strong philosophical support for our issues, we have unanimously placed you on our consent calendar and endorse your campaign for re-election.”

Khalid Saeed said, after a fundraising dinner at the Woodland Food Max Lahorian Grill in February, that the Yolo County Muslim community is supporting Reisig’s candidacy.

“He is a fair and very experienced official and has our community’s full support,” Saeed said.

Reisig’s campaign could not be reached for comment.

Reisig was endorsed in 2018 by many public safety officials such as Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto, retired Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini, retired Davis Police Chief Landy Black, and Winters Police Chief John Miller.

Public safety associations from the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, the Yolo County Deputy District Attorneys Association, Yolo County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, West Sacramento Police Officers Association, Winters Police Officers’ Association, Davis Police Officers’ Association, and the Woodland Police Officers’ Association all supported Reisig in 2018.