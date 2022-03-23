SF Supervisor Dean Preston Calls for Hearing on ‘Copaganda’

By Vanguard Staff

San Francisco, CA — SF Supervisor Dean Preston on Tuesday called for a hearing on the use of taxpayer funds for propaganda designed to perpetuate a growing policing budget or undermine efforts for police accountability and reform. The hearing will be the first of its kind and will shed light on taxpayer-funded communications, media, and press offices, as well as their costs, policies, and procedures around conveying accurate information about public safety.

Propaganda is defined as “the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person.” (Merriam-Webster). The term “copaganda” has been used by advocates and journalists to describe the phenomenon of media manipulation by law enforcement agencies and their promoters to influence public opinion regarding police and policing issues.

“Ultimately, the power of so-called ‘copaganda’ comes from the way it shapes people’s perception of crime, public safety, and potential solutions to societal issues,” said Preston. “Just as everything looks like a nail to a person with only a hammer, the constant barrage of media calling for more police—regardless of crime data—has consequences on what people believe they need to be safe.”

Through the hearing request, and an accompanying formal Letter of Inquiry, Preston hopes to shed light on the scope of taxpayer funds for media work that upholds the status quo growth of police in the City budget. According to a March 2020 staffing report, the San Francisco Police Department has 10 employees in its strategic communications and media relations unit, which is larger than the department’s legal unit and includes a full-time videographer. Similarly, per information provided by the Controller, the Mayor’s Office currently spends over $1 million annually solely on staffing for communications, media, and press.

However, despite both units’ significant staffing, the public knows very little about how the specialized units operate, their total costs, or what—if any—policies are in place to protect the public from misinformation on public safety issues. The hearing will provide a unique opportunity to discuss the press offices’ existence, funding, and policies on the record as the City heads into budget season.

“The use of propaganda to justify bloated police budgets is a reality we need to address in an honest and transparent way,” said Preston. “We cannot continue to ignore its potential effects on our City’s policies, legislation, and priorities when it comes to policing and public safety. These are taxpayer funds, and our residents deserve to know how they are being spent.”