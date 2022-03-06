Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: If the Respite Center Went Away, There Would Still Be Problems and They May Be Worse

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Homeless, Opinion
(6) Comments
116 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city council this week extended the Respite Center until June 2023.  Really, what choice did they have?

The Respite Center was associated with a rise in incidents as noted in the staff report.

Staff for example notes, “Numerous individuals hang out around the Center but do not access services, and often engage in behaviors in the vicinity of the Center that are not appropriate and result in calls for service or increased frustrations from business and residential neighbors.”

The data shows an increase of calls right around the Respite Center, though most of the calls do not go into the neighborhood but are rather focused on the businesses in the immediate vicinity.

There was some pushback.

“The city is creating the exact thing that they are trying to mitigate,” one resident complained.

I get it.  I am sure that there are ways that the city can improve upon the Respite Center.

I would add, in fairness to the program, that the Respite Center opened and then, bam, the pandemic hit and changed everything.  So even granting there were some hiccups here, I also believe that the time was unusual enough that we should not draw too broad a conclusion.

That point aside, is it a wise idea to get rid of the Respite Center even if these problems continue?

I would argue no.  I would argue that the Respite Center did not create the problems associated with it.  It may have, of course, relocated those problems.

The problem is that there is an unhoused population in town that is increasingly unsheltered and not receiving services.

We will get a better idea in April as to just how many are unhoused and unsheltered.  Yolo County just announced that they just completed their 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count—something they were unable to do in 2021.  The full report will be out in April 2022.

The Respite Center’s presence then relocates many of the people to that location who had been elsewhere.  Therefore, the problems associated with the population are then not being generated by the center, but rather relocated.

For instance, I have noticed in the last two years, between the Respite Center and Project Roomkey, a marked drop in the number of homeless people in the streets of downtown.

So, if we got rid of the Respite Center, presumably a lot of that population would move back toward the downtown.  Moreover, the Respite Center offers support and services to help the people who utilize the center.

“Overall, the Respite Center has been a valuable addition to the spectrum of services available throughout the Davis community to assist unhoused individuals,” the city staff wrote in its staff report.  “It has been fortuitous that the Center opened just as the pandemic started; our ability as a community to keep the most vulnerable members safe was greatly enhanced by having this resource.”

Staff notes that, through the Center, the community is able to provide “positive assistance to individuals” and as the new Department of Social Services becomes operational, “staff will be looking at the City’s overall homelessness strategy, which will include the Respite Center, its services, its location and its setup, in search of continuous improvement.”

All of that is critical.  But Davis really needs to find the resources for nighttime shelter, and ultimately permanent supportive housing.

As Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs put it, “It is absolutely an invaluable resource and I also think we can do better for the neighborhood as well.”

As Will Arnold put it, “We had to come to the conclusion that there’s no good place to put it but it’s got to go somewhere. But the work that’s being done, the positive impact on folks’ lives is evident… this is really something that provides a needed service in our community.”

He’s right—it had to go somewhere and there was no really good place to put it.  But the other end of that is that the people involved also have to go somewhere.  They might as well go to a place where they get offered services and some supervision rather than being turned out alone on the streets.

The city will now have a chance to continue to figure out better ways to do this as the people involved continue to get services and daytime shelter.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

6 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: If the Respite Center Went Away, There Would Still Be Problems and They May Be Worse”

  1. Ron Glick

    Sure, Sure. They would do their thing elsewhere but the impact would be more diffuse. What needs to happen is there needs to be an increased police presence in the surrounding area as crime deterrence.

  2. Don Shor

    For instance, I have noticed in the last two years, between the Respite Center and Project Roomkey, a marked drop in the number of homeless people in the streets of downtown.

    So, if we got rid of the Respite Center, presumably a lot of that population would move back toward the downtown.  Moreover, the Respite Center offers support and services to help the people who utilize the center.

    So clearly we need another respite center downtown.

  3. Keith Y Echols

    Maybe the Respite Center would be better located on 2nd Street?

    Maybe locating the Respite Center on the outskirts of town might be the one peripheral development project the city could unite behind.  A Measure J project could actually pass and get built.  Maybe tie an affordable housing project to go along with the Respite Center…..I dunno, just spit balling ideas.

    1. Don Shor

      Maybe locating the Respite Center on the outskirts of town might be the one peripheral development project the city could unite behind.

      Any respite center or other facility for the homeless needs to be near grocery stores or food service businesses, and has to be readily accessible by foot or bicycle.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        Any respite center or other facility for the homeless needs to be near grocery stores or food service businesses, and has to be readily accessible by foot or bicycle.

        So create a mixed use affordable housing project that includes a neighborhood grocery.  How close does it have to be to the grocery store?  If you built off of Mace then there’s Nugget right on the other side of the freeway.  Why does it have to be  near food service businesses?  They’re homeless, so they’re not likely going to be high paying customers.  If they’re receiving left over food, then I’m sure some arrangement could be made for having it transported from the restaurants to the respite center….and I’m guessing many restaurants would probably prefer that solution.

    2. Don Shor

      Maybe the Respite Center would be better located on 2nd Street?

      That was the initial proposal. It got shot down due to vigorous opposition from residents of South Davis across the freeway.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for