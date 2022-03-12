Breaking News
Three Men Accused of Auto Burglaries Arraigned – Part of Boudin’s Anti-Property Crime Plan

By Alex Jimenez

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges against Tomiko Miller, Deshawn Patton, and Michael Menifee-Patton this week—all are suspects in a string of auto burglaries in the Embarcadero and North Beach.

All three suspects were charged with four counts of 2nd degree burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of resisting arrest, among other charges. The three suspects were arrested after officers observed them breaking into the victims’ cars.

The charges come in as San Francisco has seen a rise in burglaries as smash and grab cases in the city have captivated national attention. Critics of Boudin often point to his policies as soft on crime, instigating a recall election for June 7.

According to the DA there is a pending felony case for one of the suspects, Miller, who was allegedly involved in the infamous November 2021 commercial burglary of a Louis Vuitton store in Union Square last November.

The incident was caught on camera and became a prominent case among Boudin’s opponents in describing the city as lawless and anarchic.

The district attorney’s office asked the judge to hold Miller in custody while the case was pending; however, the motion for detention was denied by the court and Miller was released on GPS monitoring in November.

Miller reportedly removed the GPS right before the events leading up to this current auto burglary case.

“Our office will once again ask the court for detention in this case and hope that the court will reevaluate its prior ruling and now order Mr. Miller to be held in custody pending trial,” said District Attorney Boudin.

While a narrative circulates that the city releases criminals back on the streets, Boudin has indicated a strong stance against organized burglary crimes.

“Auto burglaries have plagued this city for far too many years; I will do everything in my power to put an end to this scourge. I have a simple message for auto burglars: if you get arrested you will be held accountable” said DA Boudin.

Back in November Boudin announced that he would file 128 charges against prolific retail thief Aziza Graves; the arrest was part of a coordinated operation investigated by the DA’s office and the San Francisco Police Department.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is currently working on more than half a dozen additional confidential operations, according to the statement in November.

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

