Trial Proceeds in Murder of Two Teens in Drug Theft

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Family members of two victims who went missing in 2016 were questioned here in Yolo County Superior Court Monday in the jury trial of Jesus Campos and Chandale Shannon, Jr., who are charged with kidnapping and murder of the two teen boys.

Allegedly, the murders occurred after the two boys stole drugs from the accused (Campos and Shannon), who the prosecution insists wanted to get back at the teens for stealing from them.

The first witness of the day was the mother of one of the teens.

Deputy District Attorney David Wilson questioned his mother on when she had last seen her son, one of the victims, and the text messages that she had received from him in the days leading up to his disappearance.

His mother stated that he said he wanted to file for emancipation and that in the days leading up to the disappearance that his texts did not sound like him.

The defense, John Spangler and David Nelson, questioned the mother’s ability to remember all of the events that took place. They suggested it was because the mother’s past medical history limited her memory at times.

Next on the stand was the victim’s stepfather, who was only asked if he had seen the victim the morning before he went missing. He recounted he had given him $10 as he was going out with some friends. He never saw the teen after that, he said.

The brother of the other victim was then called to the stand, and he noted he and his brother had been close and lived together with their mother in a Woodland apartment.

Through the victim he had met Campos and Shannon, he testified, adding he was not close to Campos and Shannon, that he only knew about them in passing and what his brother said about them.

He knew of the two boys’ plan to steal from Campos and Shannon, and advised them to not do it because he believed it was going to end up going badly.

He recalled the victim, his brother, could have had a gun at the time of the robbery because he knew that he had a gun. He also recalled seeing the marijuana that was stolen from Campos and Shannon.

The witness also stated that his brother had made comments about trying to go back out and rob the accused again. He said that he told him “it is not a good idea” as he stated before the first robbery.

The witness also recalled that he did go out and try to find his brother after he did not return. In his search for his brother he did come across both Campos and Shannon, as well as Jonathan Froste.

Froste and his brother David Froste were also charged in this case. Jonathan Froste has taken a plea deal and David Froste has already been tried and sentenced to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The defense questioned the witness about how well he knew the other victim, and the brother admitted he knew him, but they were not friends.

The defense also questioned the witness about what he knew of the robbery. He repeated what he told DDA Wilson.

The trial is set to reconvene Tuesday.

