Woman Takes Felony Deal after Biting Partner and Attempting to Bite Peace Officer

in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
By Gina Kim

MODESTO, CA – After facing felony charges of corporal injury—a bite—and attempting to bite a peace officer, the accused agreed to take an offer by the prosecution to plead no contest to both charges in a commitment hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Cecilia Gallegos allegedly inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on the victim and father of her child.

According to Deputy District Attorney Aurora Maddock, Gallegos struck and bit the victim while he was holding their infant daughter, adding a misdemeanor charge for child endangerment.

Despite there being a protection order in place, Gallegos re-entered the residence on Aug. 23, 2021—an additional misdemeanor for unauthorized entry in a noncommercial home.

Officer Brandon Yoreno arrived on scene to escort Gallegos from the victim’s home. As Gallegos walked away, Yoreno began to arrest her. In retaliation, Gallegos attempted to bite him numerous times, said the officer.

Based upon the information DDA Maddock presented in court, Judge Linda McFadden found factual basis for all charges. Moreover, the no contact protection order was extended for three more years with the exception of peaceful exchange of children.

Assistant Public Defender Erin Lanier expressed concern for her client’s inability to pay the $340 fine, given Gallegos’s unemployment status since 2015, in large part due to her being in custody.

“The inability to pay will give you chance to concentrate on your counseling, and then also there’s restitution,” Judge McFadden concluded.

The court released Gallegos on felony terms of probation.

