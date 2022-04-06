After Sacramento Shooting Deaths, CA Lawmakers Wondering What Else Can Happen with California’s Already Toughest US Gun Laws

By Delilah Hammons

SACRAMENTO, CA – A mass shooting in Sacramento last Sunday left 12 people wounded and another six dead, and now has lawmakers in California questioning what else they can do, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Authors Ryan Sabalow and Dale Kasler point out that “California’s legislators have passed some of the most stringent regulations in the country, checking off nearly every box on national gun control advocates’ wish list,” and are still trying for “their laws [to] survive the inevitable challenge by Second Amendment advocates.’

Governor Gavin Newsom has already signed 15 laws on gun control saying “The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

President Joe Biden has also expressed his sorrow for the Sacramento victims and is taking this as a call of action stating that ghost guns need to be banned and to “Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

Authors pointed out that “Even before Sunday’s shooting, Democratic legislators planned to do more. One new bill, introduced by state Senator Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, would give citizens the ‘private right of action’ to sue gun manufacturers and suppliers.

The bill, SB 1327, is modeled after an anti-abortion law enacted in Texas.”

On Sunday, Hertzberg said “These are all practical actions we can take today to stop gun violence.”

“State Sen. David Min, D-Irvine, introduced Senate Bill 915, which would prohibit the sale of firearms or ammunition on state property, effectively ending gun shows on 73 state-owned fairgrounds. Previous efforts on a blanket-ban on gun shows at fairgrounds have failed” the article explained.

Sabalow and Kasler stated that “the fact is, the recent legislation pending in California is relatively modest compared to some of the sweeping reforms that gun-control advocates are demanding in other states and on the federal level — simply because most of the toughest curbs are already part of California law.”

It was pointed out that “nationwide advocates are seeking to have all private-party gun sales subjected to federal background checks, to close what they call the ‘gun-show loophole.’”

They also want to see the nationwide assault-weapons ban, which expired in 2004, revived. Both of those laws are in effect in California.”

While “Advocates for gun owners say there isn’t much else California can do, given the protections for gun ownership enshrined in the Bill of Rights,” The Sacramento Bee stated.

Sam Paredes runs the Sacramento area organization for Gun Owners of California and he said that “Here in California, we have done everything we could possibly do to control guns. Everything short of banning (guns), and they know they can’t do that.”

Paredes also noted that “lawmakers are gliding over the real issues that drive gun violence,” according to the article. He also said that “Is it mental? Economic? Medical? What is it? They won’t go there. Their knee-jerk reaction is to go after guns.”

“California has 107 different gun-control laws on the books, more than any other state” the authors reported, add that “lawmakers say Sunday’s bloodbath near the Capitol shows there’s more work to do in a state where an estimated seven million people live in a home where guns are present” the article noted.

Anthony Rendon, a California Assembly Speaker when to Twitter and said “What a sickening, senseless loss of life,” and that “It’s an epidemic, and we need #GunReform now to stop it.”

A block away from the scene Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said “Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough …. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed.”

He also called for tougher laws on assault weapons, even though it wasn’t immediately clear what type of gun was used Sunday.

