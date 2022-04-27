Breaking News
Assemblymember Kalra Endorses Khan for Santa Clara DA

Assemblymember Kalra speaking at the Santa Clara County Jail in November

Special to the Vanguard

San Jose, CA – This week Sajid Khan, a public defender running for DA in Santa Clara County, picked up a huge endorsement from Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

Kalra, himself, a former Santa Clara County Deputy Public Defender and San Jose City Councilmember, represents California’s 27th Assembly District, which encompasses approximately half of San Jose.

He was first elected in 2016, becoming the first Indian American to serve in the California Legislature in state history. In his three terms in office, Kalra has established himself as a progressive leader on issues ranging from criminal justice reform to environmental protection, and has championed legislation on health care sustainability, housing affordability, growing transportation infrastructure, and expanding economic opportunity for all.

“Ash Kalra has always been a stalwart leader for progressive causes in our community, first as a public defender, then as a San Jose City Councilmember, and now as a State Assemblymember. His leadership was most evident when he authored the California Racial Justice Act, a law enacted in 2020 to address systemic racism in our criminal legal system,” said Sajid Khan.

He added, “Given his track record of opposing true progressive reforms, it’s no surprise that my opponent Jeff Rosen led the fight against the Racial Justice Act. When elected DA, I will stand side-by-side with Assemblymember Kalra and all others in the fight for justice for all the people that we represent in Santa Clara County.”

