Attack on 7 Asian Women Charged as Hate Crime

By Mathew Seibert

MANHATTAN, NY – District Attorney Alvin Bragg has announced the indictment of Steven Zajonc, 28, for the assault on seven Asian women on the east side of Manhattan, between Houston and East 30th Streets.

Zajonc is charged with six felony counts of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and seven misdemeanor counts of Aggravated Harassment in the second degree, according to a statement by the DA.

According to information from the court proceeding, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27, Zajonc began a series of assaults on Asian women throughout Manhattan.

The DA statement explained Zajonc carried out these attacks by approaching the women from behind with a closed fist and striking them in the face. As a result, six of the victims suffered injuries like bleeding from lacerations and bruising.

Some employees of the New York Public Library helped police identify and arrest Zajonc March 2.

“These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears AAPI communities, particularly AAPI women, in our City continue to face,” said Bragg.

“As alleged, within just three hours, Steven Zajonc selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind – for no other reason than their perceived race,” added Bragg, who said Manhattan’s D.A. Office has 27 open anti-Asian related hate crime cases.

