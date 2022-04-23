Attorney General Has Assigned Deputy to Investigate Yolo DA’s Race

By Robert J. Hansen

Woodland, CA – Campaign signs for Yolo County District Attorney candidate Cynthia Rodriguez have been torn down or have come up missing and have needed to be replaced according to Dillan Horton, Campaign Chair for the Rodriguez campaign.

Rodriguez is challenging 16-year incumbent District Attorney Jeff Reisig who is running for a fifth term.

Horton says most of the campaign’s signs are put on public property and that more than ten have needed to be replaced.

“It’s happened from the beginning,” Horton said. “People will take down our signs to put up a Jeff sign. Signs that are very clearly on public property.”

Horton said this happened in 2018 when Dean Johansson ran against Reisig, so his team was prepared for this kind of behavior.

“We’re prepared for when a sign comes down to put it back up the next day,” Horton said.

He said they have people keeping an eye on the signs to let the campaign know when something happens to their signs.

The Rodriguez campaign also received a message from Brenda Lopes that it had to remove one of its signs because the property owner wanted it gone.

“You need to remove your sign, you do not have permission to have it on this property,” Lopes told the campaign.

The sign in question is on the corner of Road 98 and Route 16 north of Woodland, a public easement.

Lopes said she was asked by the property owner to contact the campaign.

Other signs supporting the Rodriguez campaign that was paid for by Citizens for a Progressive West Sacramento (CPWS), have also been torn down.

A man wearing a shirt from the California Crop Improvement Association was recorded cutting down a sign paid for by CPWS.

Maria Grijalva, the founder of CPWS, told the man repeatedly to put her property down which he did only after cutting it off the posts.

The man claimed to have had permission to remove the sign from the property owner but was unable to prove that with a written statement.

The sign is on public property.

Grijalva has had nine signs stolen or destroyed and filed a report with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Francisco Lopez-Montano, an administrator for Citizens for a Progressive West Sacramento, said this is a new low for the Reisig campaign.

“We will not tolerate intimidation, coercion, nor illegal campaign tactics,” Lopez-Montano said via Facebook. “This is why we need someone like Cynthia Rodriguez for Yolo County District Attorney.”

Grijalva said some businesses that had a sign in support of Rodriguez have been intimidated to take them down.

“It’s getting crazy out here,” Grijalva said.

One business owner received a phone call and was told ‘not to start problems’ by erecting an opponent’s because the District Attorney has been in power for 16 years according to Grijalva.

“Unfortunately, the owner felt intimidated and my sign had to come down,” Grijalva said.

Jeff Reisig’s campaign could not be reached for comment.