Bail Finalized at $100,000 for Alleged Sex Offender with ‘Natural Interest’ in Underage Girls

By Kate Hsu

VENTURA, CA – Despite the strong defense plea to take Abdiel Barraza’s age and financial status into account to reduce the bail amount, Judge Nancy L. Ayres here in Ventura County Superior Court argued the suspect’s “natural interest in young girls” poses an immense danger to a certain age group.

Barraza late Friday made his first appearance in the arraignment regarding his multiple charges of unlawful sexual intercourse, luring, sending harmful matter, possession or control of child pornography and oral copulation with a person under 16.

Barraza’s attorney pleaded not guilty for him on all counts, emphasizing Barraza was a 21-year-old DoorDash and Uber Eats employee, which makes him a “productive member of the society,” asking bail be reduced from $100,000 to $50,000.

In response, Judge Ayres referred to the three young victims put in danger by Bazarra’s alleged actions, noting his natural interest in young girls between the age of 13 and 16 presents an immense threat, especially given the unlimited access to this age group over the internet.

Judge Ayres then explained that she can’t think of any non-financial considerations that address those potential dangers.

The final bail amount was set at $100,000.

In addition, Barraza is to refrain from all contact with any male or female under the age of 16, in particular the three young girls, with whom he is to have no contact by letter, email, text messages, social media or through a third party.

Additionally, his use of the internet will be strictly limited to his employment with Uber Eats and DoorDash, and he will be prohibited from accessing the internet any other time.

Barraza is set for a preliminary hearing in Ventura Dept. 14 on April 28.

