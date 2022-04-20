Breaking News
Baltimore State Attorney Kicks Off Reelection Campaign Amidst Federal Charges

Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore state’s attorney is one of the nation’s few black prosecutors (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Oliver Camarena

BALTIMORE, MD – Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore State Attorney since 2015, has announced her reelection campaign while she is currently facing federal charges for perjury and making false statements on documents related to her purchase of vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby’s press statement announcing her reelection campaign touted the State’s Attorney’s Office’s 90 percent convection rate for violent offenses, 88 percent conviction rate for mandatory minimum cases, and 92 percent conviction for repeat offenders.

The statement also covered her success in the 2014 and 2016 elections along with a statement of optimism for the future and the campaign.

However, the statement made no mention of the federal charges brought against Mosby.

Her campaign announcement video was also taken down for copyright claims, further damaging the start of her run.

During Mosby’s pre-trial hearing a few days ago, a federal judge denied all three defense motions to dismiss the case including motions claiming the prosecution was without factual basis and “vindictive.”

Should Mosby be found guilty of the charges, it could render her constitutionally ineligible for her position.

Mosby’s jury trial is set to begin Sept. 19, though the polls open for the election on July 19.

Oliver is a fourth year student at the University of California, Davis pursuing a bachelors degree in political science. He is a transfer student from Porterville College and has associate degrees in both political science and social science. After graduation, Oliver plans to take a gap year before attending law school.

