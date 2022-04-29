Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Accepts Endorsements from Working Families Party (WFP) and 1199 SEIU

By Cheyenne Galloway

BALTIMORE, MD – The Working Families Party (WFP) and 1199 SEIU endorsed Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in her re-election campaign this week, which is the first major endorsement in Baltimore City’s current election for state attorney.

Working Families Party (WFP) works with communities around the country in order to create progressive change. The party is composed of many social movements, community groups, union partners as well as individual members.

And 1199 SEIU is a healthcare union whose members help in medical centers, hospitals and care facilities in Washington, DC and Maryland. There are more than 450,000 members of 1199 SEIU scattered across the east coast in places including, New York, Florida, New Jersey and Massachusetts

In a statement, the two organizations said they stand by Mosby, calling her an optimal candidate that “has truly been a champion for the people.”

They note that, since 2015, she has used her authority to push for laws that encourage public safety while maintaining the current investments in law enforcement.

WFP and 1199 SEIU advocate for Mosby, they said in their endorsement, because she strives for criminal justice reform by sympathizing with victims and holding law enforcement accountable.

Mosby accepted the endorsements of WFP and 1199 SEIU, stating, “I am honored to accept the endorsement of The Working Families Party and 1199 SEIU. They are true allies in the fight for a better city. As we look for holistic solutions to the ills of our city, I greatly appreciate the support of the leadership and membership of these formidable partners. Their advocacy for justice, fairness, and respect for working people have made a real difference in our city and across the country.”

