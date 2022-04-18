Bay Area Based Local Kitchens Opening New Location in Davis

By Aleeza Khan

DAVIS, CA — Local Kitchens has announced plans to open its newest location in Davis, CA this spring. Originally based in the Bay Area, this “micro food hall” will soon be expanding to the Davis Commons Shopping Mall at 500 First St.

As described on their website, Local Kitchens is a California startup that “lets you mix and match your favorite local restaurants in one easy order.” The company brings the Bay Area’s most popular local eateries to new locations, offering multiple cuisines under one roof.

One particular source of pride for the food hall is that customers are able to “order from multiple restaurants all on the same check,” making this an ideal location for families and groups.

The concept operates in one big kitchen, with stations and chefs cooking fresh meals by order for each brand. Chefs are cross-trained with each menu to offer fast and reliable service to customers.

Local Kitchens was founded by Jon Goldsmith and Andrew Munday, former employees of DoorDash. Jordan Bramble, another co-founder, joins them as CTO.

Regarding the motivations behind this company’s creation, Local Kitchens COO and co-founder Andrew Munday explained, “People want selection. People want different things.”

“When we started the company, I was kind of shocked and interested to learn that families are actually going to several different restaurants in a given night just to satisfy their family. We’re trying to make things easier for people,” Munday shared.

The new Davis location will feature a number of Bay Area favorites such as Señor Sisig, The Melt, Sushirrito, Oren’s Hummus, as well as Sacramento’s own Nash and Proper. There are also plans to expand and offer more restaurant options in future months.

This will be the seventh site for Local Kitchens, joining other locations in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette, San Jose, and Roseville.

“We were delighted to see the warm welcome our newest location received from the residents of Roseville, Rocklin, and the surrounding communities and can’t wait to expand our presence in the Sacramento area with our new location in Davis,” announced CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens, Jon Goldsmith.

He continued, “We are excited to open so close to the UC Davis campus and provide students and families with great menu choices in a convenient format that makes getting a bite to eat between classes or on the way home from work really easy. Our brand partners represent a mix of diverse choices that we feel will add a lot to the food options available in Downtown Davis. We look forward to opening the Davis location in the near future and continuing our brand expansion throughout California!”

Upon the opening of the newest Local Kitchens at Davis Commons, customers will be able to order online at the website, through a mobile app, or in person at a kiosk. They will be able to receive status updates on their order via text or app notifications.

Local Kitchens also offers a variety of other services, including catering, fundraiser hosting, and support for local community organizations.

Although a specific date for the grand opening has not yet been set, the Davis location is planned to open in Spring 2022, joining restaurants such as Mikuni, My Burma, Burger Patch, and The Halal Guys in Aggie Village on First St.