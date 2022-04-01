COVID cases decline across Northern California jails after Omicron surge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Visit our website to view and download our data on cases, testing, releases and vaccinations for incarcerated people and staff.

Here’s a summary of the existing health orders issued by the CA Department of Public Health (CDPH) for correctional facilities:

Mandatory testing for unvaccinated jail staff: Issued in July 2021 (full compliance was required by August 2021). All sheriff’s office members working in correctional facilities must report their vaccination status to HR/administration, and unvaccinated members must undergo weekly surveillance testing.

Mandatory vaccinations and boosters for jail medical staff: Issued in August 2021 (updated in December 2021 and February 2022). All medical staff members working in correctional facilities must get vaccinated and boosted by March 1, 2022. Non-medical staff working in medical settings are also subject to the requirement.

In addition to these state-wide orders, local public health officers have issued their own county-wide orders highlighted below. If sheriff’s offices are in compliance, data on positive cases, testing and vaccination rates should be readily available, but this is often not the case. Our report below provides the latest data (compiled from sheriff’s office websites and public records requests) on COVID-19 in Northern CA’s county jails.

1. Alameda County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 31, there are 3 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Rita Jail (SRJ).

One individual was released from custody in the past week whilst having an active infection.

Population update:

There are 2213 people in custody. The population has been relatively constant over the past 3 months. The number of individuals pending transfer to CDCR has dropped significantly from 170 in early 2021 to 70 this year.

SRJ has 183 medically vulnerable “orange” patients and 5 “red” patients with COVID symptoms. “Orange” patients are healthy but considered at increased risk for developing complications associated with COVID-19 according to the jail’s Outbreak and Control Plan . “Red” patients have not tested positive either because they refused testing or are awaiting their test results.

Vaccination update:

As of March 24, 28.2% of the jail population is fully vaccinated.

Housing unit quarantine update:

HU 8A and HU 8C are currently under quarantine.

HU 3F and 8B are also under quarantine, although the inmate release dates are unknown.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There is 1 active positive staff/contractor case according to the sheriff’s office. A total of 433 staff/contractor cases were reported during the pandemic, 432 of which have recovered.

In the week of Feb. 19, 87% of SRJ’s unvaccinated employees were tested in accordance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated staff . In the latest testing cycle, out of SRJ’s 1260 staff members, 858 were fully vaccinated and another 101 were exempt from testing since they did not work a shift at the jail.

Prior to the state’s order, in March 2021, the public health department in Alameda County had mandated testing for all staff regardless of their vaccination status. Compliance data with this order is accessible here .

Vaccination update:

2. San Francisco County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 31, there are 2 active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 413 total confirmed cases. Since February, 42 new cases were identified during the intake booking process or in custody.

Population update:

147 individuals were booked into custody in the last week. Throughout the pandemic, the jail population had consistently stayed between 750 to 850 people, although there were 20,491 bookings in total. Currently, there are 814 people in custody.

Vaccination update:

As of June 2021, 450 individuals or 57% of the population is fully vaccinated . 29 of them were vaccinated prior to their incarceration, while the rest were vaccinated in custody.

Quarantine and Isolation update:

As of March 31, there are 6 people in medical isolation, a decrease of 6 since last week, and 195 people in quarantine, an increase of 28 since last week.

Releases Update:

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 369 cases out of 413 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There is an outbreak of 17 active cases in the sheriff’s office. Throughout the pandemic, a total of 348 staff cases have been identified through testing at sites managed by the public health department. Less than 100 tests were administered at these sites last week.

No information is available on the county’s compliance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees.

Similar to Alameda County, in March 2021, the San Francisco public health department issued a mandatory testing order for the sheriff’s office.

Vaccination update:

As of June 2021, according to data retrieved via public records request, only 59% of sworn custody staff in the sheriff’s office are fully vaccinated. This number does not include civilian custody staff or other sheriff’s office employees who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments.

3. Yolo County

Data reporting halted as of March 2021.

4. Sacramento County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 23, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the main jail and one in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC).

Between October of last year to the present day, the sheriff’s office reported three COVID-related deaths in custody. On Feb. 8, they stated that an unvaccinated 51-year-old male with multiple ongoing long-term medical conditions died after being hospitalized for two weeks.

472 new tests were administered to new books and residents in the week of March 16 — 13.74% of the total population was tested. Since the population is constantly changing with new bookings, releases, and transfers, this percentage may be an overestimate.

Between March 13 and March 19, the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) identified no positive cases after testing 23 youth or 20.35% of the population. Since the week of March 12, testing has increased by 43.71%.

Population update:

There are 3,435 people in custody at the main jail and RCCC — a decrease of 80 since March 16.

Vaccination update:

Staff

Cases & testing update:

No information is available on the sheriff’s implementation or compliance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees.

CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees. Throughout the pandemic, the sheriff’s office has not reported any data on positive cases, testing or vaccinations for their employees.

Vaccination update:

A s of February, 93% of medical staff and 95% of mental health staff in the jails are fully vaccinated , according to the DHS. The sheriff’s office has refused to disclose their vaccination rate despite multiple public records requests for this data.

5. Santa Clara County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of March 30, there are 3 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County’s main jail and Elmwood Correctional Complex.

There have been a total of 1808 cases since April 2020, of which 576 were confirmed during booking and 1232 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at .36.

60,445 tests have been completed thus far, of which 1849 came back positive. The 14-day average test positivity rate is now at .44%

Population update:

There are 2564 people in custody. The population has increased by 300 people since January, after months of declining numbers during 2020 and 2021. The population has consistently stayed over 2600 until today.



Vaccination update:

The jail vaccination rate was obtained via public records requests since the sheriff’s office does not make it publicly available. As of July 2021, 42.5% of the current population is fully vaccinated.

Cases and testing update:

There are currently 2 active cases among staff in the sheriff’s office. Out of 129,135 tests that have been completed so far, 821 cases were identified.

In November 2020, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a mandatory testing order for all workers and staff who enter the jail’s premises including public defenders, probation staff, sheriff’s office employees, medical workers, etc. Information on compliance with this order and the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees is not available.

Vaccination update:

Sources:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> “County Name”

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20 or data on vaccination uptake.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Anumita Alur, Anjali Govindapaniker, Sophia Juliana-Baltasar, Alexander Ramirez

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)