California Supreme Court Denies Trackside Review, Paving Way For Project To Proceed

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It was always a long shot that the California Supreme Court would review the Trackside ruling that overturned the Superior Court reversal of the council approval, but on Wednesday it became final, the Supreme Court denied review.

In a statement from the city of Davis on Wednesday afternoon, “The City of Davis supports the construction of a variety of housing types, including infill near transit, to support a diverse and growing economy and community. We are pleased to hear that the litigation is now concluded and implementation can proceed.”

In March, the Old East Davis Neighborhood Association requested review of the appellate court decision.

“We are doing this because we believe that the City should be faithful to the plain meaning of its planning and zoning rules, and because we want to preserve the setting and feeling of our historic neighborhood,” the Neighborhood said in a submission to the Vanguard.

They noted, “In the Trackside case, the Yolo Superior Court found that the City of Davis overstepped its discretion in approving the project, which does not conform to the City’s land use policies for mass and scale transitions between the downtown core and traditional neighborhoods.”

They added, “To our dismay, the appeals court reversed the Yolo court’s decision, and in doing so claimed that the City has almost unlimited discretion in the application of its planning policies.”

But the Appellate Court believed that the city council had discretion to do exactly that and that the lower court abused its discretion in invalidating that decision.

“(W)e conclude substantial evidence supports the City’s approval in that we fail to find that ‘a reasonable person could not have reached the same conclusion’ based on the evidence before the City,” the court writes. “The City therefore acted within its discretion and the trial court erred in reversing its approval of Trackside.”

They add, ““We conclude substantial evidence supports the City’s approval, and the Association’s contentions on cross-appeal lack merit. We will therefore reverse the judgment granting the petition for writ of mandate.”

The city council in 2017 approved the Trackside project, a 27-unit, mixed-use, urban infill project located on a half-acre of mixed-use zoned land in a transition area between the Downtown Core and the Old East Davis residential neighborhood.

The Old East Davis Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit regarding the Nov. 17, 2017, City Council approval of the Trackside project, arguing that the city had violated the design guidelines and approved a project of which the size and scale was out of compliance with the city’s governing documents.

In a 22 page ruling by Judge McAdam, he sided with the Neighborhood, “Based on the totality of circumstances and a review of the entire record, it is the conclusion of this Court that Trackside is not consistent with the City of Davis planning provisions governing the transition between the Core Area and to the Old East Davis neighborhood.”

As Judge McAdam put it, “the failure here is that the mass and scale of the proposed project is not reasonable under the current law and factual circumstances. There simply is not a logical and reasoned case to be made that Trackside is a ‘transition’ from the Core Area to the Old East Davis neighborhood. Trackside would overwhelm the existing residential neighborhood. It would not respect the traditional scale and character of the neighborhood. The record lacks evidentiary support for the City’s decision.”

Judge McAdam concluded, “Trackside is not consistent with the City of Davis planning provisions governing the transition between the Core Area to the Old East Davis neighborhood.”

Following the December ruling, Kemble Pope and Steve Greenfield, the Managing Members of Trackside, LLC, the applicant in this case, issued a statement.

“We are pleased with the Court’s thorough review and legal validation of the City’s decision to approve our transit-oriented, environmentally progressive, infill project in Downtown Davis,” they said. “Our investor group, comprised of Davis residents, is glad that this four-year legal process is behind us.”

The statement added, “We are ready to move forward with our goal of creating 27 new residences and modern commercial spaces for local businesses in the core of our community, just a short walk from a busy Amtrak station and UC Davis. The time to jumpstart the revitalization of Downtown Davis is now!”

Mayor Gloria Partida said in the city’s release, “The Court of Appeal supported the decision of City Council to review thorough staff analysis of adopted city policies and take action after focused deliberations. I look forward to seeing a project move forward that will bring more vibrancy and residents to downtown Davis.”

Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs added, “Prioritization of infill projects has been a priority of Davis land use policy as we promote them through our various adopted policy documents. Bringing additional people downtown to live, work and recreate, just a short distance from our major transit hub at the train station, is good for both our environment and economy, and it is also something we want to encourage more of in the future.”

The original ruling caught the city off guard.

“The ruling in this case is perplexing and runs contrary to the standard of law that applies to decisions by local jurisdictions,” said Mike Webb, City Manager said at the time of the ruling.

The denial by the Supreme Court ends what has been a very lengthy process and will allow the developer to proceed with the project.

