City Names Dana Bailey As the First Director of Social Services and Housing

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Social Services
Dana Bailey/ Courtesy Photo

by Vanguard Staff

Davis, CA – The city of Davis announced Wednesday it has hired a Director of Social Services and Housing, a newly-created department that will shift critical services away from the police department.

City Manager Mike Webb has appointed Dana Bailey as director of the new position.  She assumes her role on May 2.

On October 20, 2021, the City Council approved the creation of a Social Services and Housing Department to restructure existing City homeless outreach as part of the Reimagine Public Safety objective from the 2021-2023 Council Goals.

This new department will focus on a more comprehensive community health and safety network and will work closely with other City and County departments, community-based organizations and other service providers involved in the social services of the City. In addition, this department will focus on early intervention and prevention, mental health, affordable housing, homelessness services, data analysis and more. 

“Bailey’s wealth of experience managing affordable housing and homelessness resources and coordinating emergency shelter and street outreach will be pivotal in this newly-established City department,” said Webb. “Bailey’s critical thinking skills and dedication to community service will serve the City and its residents well in supporting those most in need.”

Bailey most recently worked as Assistant Director of Stanislaus County’s Housing and Homeless Services Division, where she administered community-wide efforts to address homelessness with coordinated, compassionate and high-quality services. She also served as the liaison to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and directed the coordinated entry system, the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and the annual Point-in-Time Count. Bailey also worked for nine years as City of Hayward’s Community Services Division Manager, where she organized social services, managed housing and transportation programs and developed grants. 

“Davis is committed to helping those experiencing homelessness and I am thrilled to be a part of the team leading this effort,” said Bailey. “I’m looking forward to engaging with the community as we address this urgent crisis while refining our short and long-term goals to ensure all residents have the resources they need to access services and maintain housing.”

Bailey has over 20 years of experience developing and implementing programs serving vulnerable residents, including seniors and people with disabilities. Bailey received her master’s degree in Public Administration from CSU Northridge in 2015. 

