Commentary: In a Close Call, Tie Goes to Free Speech…

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A few weeks ago I wrote a column arguing the ballot statements by the No on DiSC were “wildly inaccurate” and “exaggerated.”  Despite the ruling by Judge Maguire, I largely stand by those comments.

I would argue that, from the standpoint of the law, for the most part Judge Maguire did the right thing—creating a very high hurdle for judicial action to actually strike a ballot argument.  However, from a subjective standpoint, I believe some of the arguments by the opposition to DiSC to still be false and misleading.

Furthermore, I would argue if we read the full comments by the judge, that a lot of this was a close call and, when it was, he deferred to leaving the ballot statement—which he should do and is obligated to do by law.

In other words, the petitioner had a much higher bar to climb than the respondents and that’s how it should be.

So let’s quickly look at the five issues.

The first one is the one I probably disagree with the most.  The issue of DiSC being “non-compliant” with the General Plan I don’t think the judge got right.  He ruled that since the project necessitates a change to the current General Plan, the “Real Parties in Interest are entitled to express their opinion that the project is incompatible with certain goals and policies in both the current and proposed amended General Plan…”

My problem is, that’s not what they did.  Nor did the judge seem to recognize that, at this point, every project requires a General Plan amendment.  (In fairness, Judge Maguire is not a land-use expert and the attorney for the petitioner did not raise this point). In this case, I would argue, that while the statement is true as written, it is misleading as to imply some sort of violation with the law—a violation which is handled administratively through the amendment process and thus does not really exist.

In fact, it would seem that the attorney for the respondents actually cherrypicked from the General Plan itself to attempt to show that the project was out of compliance with the outdated document.

In fact, if you read Chapter 5 of the General Plan, it specifically provides for a “University Related Research Park (URRP).  On page 204, it notes, “Study opportunities to designate lands for “green” technology, high technology and University related research uses within or adjacent to the City.”

It continues, “Work closely with the local business community, community leaders and U.C. Davis officials in determining when and where such uses can best be accommodated in addition to the 25-acre enterprise site planned on the UC Davis campus.”

While it calls for a consideration of re-designating or rezoning land within the City limits, it also allows for the “designation of peripherally sited URRP” which shall only occur after “[i]t is determined that lands within the City limits would not meet the needs for ‘research-oriented’ Business Park uses.”

All of this was actually carried out over a decade ago during the Business Park Land discussions.

In 2012, Studio 30 report had analyzed available land, and recommended a “dispersed innovation model” whereby existing space would be fully utilized, but ultimately the report believed we needed to create around 200 acres of peripheral innovation space to fully leverage our assets.

Notably, Studio 30 found, “The current isolated and dispersed sites that are available and appropriately zoned are not adequate in terms of size, location, or configuration (and related constraints) to address the emerging market need of an Innovation Center.”

So, while it is true in a technical sense that DiSC is not in compliance with the current general plan (in part because the current general plan is in need of an update), the claim by the opposition is actually misleading if not false and the implication is not what they suggest.

Moving on to other issues.

The judge did find the evidence “clear and convincing” that the developer “made almost no binding commitments…” was “objectively false or misleading.”  The judge writes, “The qualifier ‘almost’ imports an element of subjectivity or opinion, which brings the statement within the wide ambit of acceptable political speech.”

I understand the judge’s point but I would argue still that “almost no binding commitments” is misleading even if it is not objectively false.  There simply aren’t no binding commitments.  The opposition has narrowly defined binding as binding with the voters—and as we shall see, even there, there are quite a few binding commitments within the Baseline Project Features.

The judge did find on the statement about the Traffic Demand Management Plan being the only promise, “The Court finds clear and convincing evidence that this statement is verifiably false, because the Transportation Demand Management Plan is one of nine separate traffic-related commitments among the Baseline Project Features.”

Here he ruled in a minimalist fashion that they must strike the word “only.”

On the issue of “unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions,” the judge notes, “Petitioner argues that this phrase should be interpreted as a factual statement that the project contains no greenhouse gas emission mitigation measures. So construed, it would be objectively false.”

However, “Real Parties in Interest construe the phrase as a prediction that the project will result in significant unmitigated greenhouse emissions. So construed, the phrase would stand as an opinion ‘about the future effects … if the measure was enacted.’”

Once again, he’s splitting hairs.  He ruled that he could not find the evidence clear and convincing.  But the very fact that the meaning of the statement is ambiguous suggests it is misleading.

In most cases, having read and heard the No on H argument, I see their points.  I think the phrasing could have been more clearly defined in a lot of cases that would have avoided these claims.

Nevertheless, I think it’s better that the judge not weigh in on these issues.  The Measure H campaign clearly thinks these statements are false, they got a platform to express that and have additionally used the rebuttal section of the ballot arguments to do so as well.

The voters now have the information to decide whether they agree or not with the advocates of DiSC and, more importantly, they still get to decide whether this is a project they want.

30 thoughts on “Commentary: In a Close Call, Tie Goes to Free Speech…”

  2. Alan Pryor

    Dance on the head of the pin and flap your arms all you like David. But it is clear that the No side was the clear winner in this politically-motivated hit-job by a sitting City Councilmember on his own constituents. Basically, the judge rained on the fancy parade put on by Carson and the Yes side with the Vanguard leading the show as the drum majorette.

    What you claimed were “wildly inaccurate” and “exaggerated” statements by the No side were almost completely upheld by Judge Maguire with the sole exception of changing 54 million pounds (albeit “troy pound”) to the rough equivalent of 20,000 metric tons per year of GHG emissions and eliminating the word “only” from one phrase. Wow! Democracy was saved in Davis thanks to Carson and the Vanguard. But we should also note that it was the No side that suggested these changes to the judge in writing.

    This lawsuit was unprecedented and has never happened before in Davis politics. So it now looks like Carson’s choice to go “nuclear”  has opened the floodgates to these types of dirty shenanigans in the future.  And the Vanguard’s role in trumpeting this whole sordid dystopian, Trumpian affair reveals the dirty side this publication played acting as just another political hack to promote their lawsuit.

    To be clear, Carson’s intention was to put the No side in a choke-hold politically and financially and the fact that the Vanguard continues to play along with this charade under some self-promoted guise of “fair reporting” diminishes this publication as a independent source of unbiased information.

    Perhaps to redeem yourself and the Vanguard’s reputation and try to grab back some measure of respect for objectivity, you should apply the same standard you claim should apply to the No side’s Arguments to the Rebuttal statement by the Yes side and write an article on that.

    But we all know this is not going to happen, right?

      1. Alan Pryor

        C’mon David- Are you really claiming that your arguments are quantitative and objective when you are stating the No’s claims  are “wildly exaggerated” (as just one example). As Matt Williams likes to say, “Pot…meet Kettle”.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I believe that the No claims are wildly exaggerated and that the opposition has gotten away with questionable claims on a number of occasions, the judge basically ruled that they weren’t bad enough to strike, but for the most part it was hardly a ringing endorsement.

        2. Ron Oertel

          the judge basically ruled that they weren’t bad enough to strike, but for the most part it was hardly a ringing endorsement.

          The judge wasn’t even asked to review the “pro-development” side’s claims.  It was too late for the other side to challenge them.

        3. Matt Williams

          If they are wildly exaggerated David, then we have a situation of wild exaggeration on the one side,and meaningless, unenforceable commitments on the other side.  Is that what you support?

        4. Keith Y Echols

          If they are wildly exaggerated David, then we have a situation of wild exaggeration on the one side,and meaningless, unenforceable commitments on the other side. 

          Matt,

          Did you read the comment that I wrote in reply to you a couple days ago?  In the document that lists the Baseline Commitments; it said that progress on the baseline features commitments would be reevaluated at the various stages of entitlement.  So at each stage (tentative map and final map for starters) the Council is required to deny the developers approval without progress on those baseline features.  Now what that progress is isn’t defined.  But then IMO you can’t force a developer to make those level of plans before they even know they’re going to get voter approval or at least an initial stage of entitlement.

        5. Keith Olson

          So at each stage (tentative map and final map for starters) the Council is required to deny the developers approval without progress on those baseline features.  Now what that progress is isn’t defined.

          KYE, I took your statement and just changed the bolded parts.  I think this answers what Matt wrote much better.

           

        6. Alan Miller

          Council is required to deny the developers approval without progress on those baseline features.

          And Council, which will be new people we don’t even know when these decisions are made, isn’t bound by even very specific wording in city planning documents.  In any city in California.  This is the basis of why, long shot though it may be, we appealed to the Supremes CA on the Trackside decision.  The citizenry has woken up to understand the who’s who and what’s what and the how, and as a result, faith in the planning process is asymptotically approaching the zero line on the X axis.

  3. Keith Olson

    In a close call ????

    It wasn’t close at all.  The No on H campaign was the clear victor and in more ways than just the judge’s ruling.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      If you read the judge’s ruling – as I quoted most of it – you see just how close a call it actually was. For example he noted, on the unmitigated ghg claim, “Petitioner argues that this phrase should be interpreted as a factual statement that the project contains no greenhouse gas emission mitigation measures. So construed, it would be objectively false.” But he also constructed three total interpretations and acknowledged “These words are challenging to interpret because they are a heading, not a sentence or assertion.” Here he didn’t rule that the No side got it right, but rather, that he couldn’t find “clear and convincing” evidence that the heading was objectively false or misleading. That’s pretty much as close a call as you can get.

      1. Alan Pryor

        As I stated above, “…you should apply the same standard you claim should apply to the No side’s Arguments to the Rebuttal statement by the Yes side and write an article on that” if you are really unbiased and want to present the Vanguard as such.

  4. Matt Williams

    I understand the judge’s point but I would argue still that “almost no binding commitments” is misleading even if it is not objectively false.  There simply aren’t no binding commitments.  The opposition has narrowly defined binding as binding with the voters—and as we shall see, even there, there are quite a few binding commitments within the Baseline Project Features.

    .
    Okay David, I will take your bait.  Please provide one or more examples of Baseline commitments that are binding … and to what level they are binding?

    To help you along I’ll provide my evaluation of the first Roadways commitment, which reads as follows: “DiSC 2022 will construct and or contribute funding to improve the capacity, functionality, and safety of Mace Blvd. and, in particular, at the intersections of Mace and Alhambra Dr. and at Mace and 2nd Street”

    The problem with that commitment is that there is nothing concrete or binding in it.  It does not specify any amount of funding.  It does not specify any actual capacity, functionality or safety features. It does not specify how the referenced crushing traffic mess will be improved.

    Further, the commitment totally disregards the root cause of the crushing traffic, which is the intersection of Interstate 80 with Mace Blvd.

    Finally. the commitment ignores the fact that CalTrans is 100% in control of those Interstate 80 intersections with Mace. So in total it is a commitment without any real substance, and it does nothing about the traffic mess on Mace.  It simply shuffles the deck chairs on the Titanic.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      You’re not taking my bait, because there wasn’t bait.  I already laid out the case in a previous article.  The level of binding is irrelevant.  You can subjectively argue that they are not sufficient, I think that’s a fair take, but you can’t say they aren’t binding.

        1. Bill Marshall

          Barbed wire, soaked in fecal matter, and tightened with a ‘come-along’ [both hands, feet, arms, and legs]… but that might not be enough for some folk…

          Far better than laws, legal documents (including DA’s, general contracts), etc., which might be amended due to changed circumstances, with agreement of both parties, subject to due process and notifications… see also, [marriage vows (a legal contract, in most states), rental contracts (where payments can be put in abeyance/deferred, lowered if the renter/borrower runs into unforeseen circumstances), and other promises/representations… all of those are too loosy-goosey and inherently corrupt]…

          Want REAL binding (beyond my first suggestions)?  There is always a strict bread and water diet regimen, or over consumption of hard cheeses (hold the fruits and vegetable fiber)… those will ‘bind’ someone, as well…

           

    2. tkeller

      Separate topic, but Matt have you seen the discussions here and on next-door about the idea of streamlining the overbuilt intersection between 113 and 80?     Your point HERE stands which is that the solution to the traffic issue at mace is not in the city’s hands or the developer’s hands either…

      But I do think that those of us who are concerned with traffic at mace should both stop blaming the city for it, and stop worrying about Disc with it… because it is pretty clear that the problem is with i-80… and we should focus on exerting pressure to fixing THAT ( the experiment to see if streamlining it would work is REALLY simple and cheap to do… ).

      1. Bill Marshall

        because it is pretty clear that the problem is with i-80…

        No, it is pretty clear it is driver expectations and behaviors… “roadways don’t cause traffic congestion problems, people do”… think I have heard something along those lines… and as Walt Kelly had Pogo opine, “we have met the enemy, and it is us”…

        And until we recognize and act on it, there is not thing #1, the City, State, or Feds can do about resolving ‘the problem’…

        The roadways are inert, human made ‘things’… they are not the root cause of ANYthing…

        Suspecting this comment will go “into moderation”, too… guess I need to make at least 15 on a given thread, to avoid that…

        Suspect there will be a zero comment rule put in place for me…

  5. Ron Oertel

    Would have thought that David would drop this by now, after what he and his development friends experienced as a result of the judge’s ruling.

    The first rule in political science is to (try) to focus attention away from issues that you’ve lost on. Would expect David to know that, given his background.

    Oh, well – spin away, I guess.

  6. Alan Miller

    In a Close Call, Tie Goes to Free Speech…

    Might want to apply that headline to the moderation of the comments section.

    This comment will self-destruct in five seconds, in a silvery glitter-bomb irony explosion.

  7. tkeller

    The voters now have the information to decide whether they agree or not with the advocates of DiSC and, more importantly, they still get to decide whether this is a project they want.

     

    Yes, techincally.   But we all know that only a handful of voters will actually seek out external information about this ballot measure.  They will vote mostly from the ballot statement itself, or the literature that comes to the door.

    The ballot statement has been allowed to stand with a significant amount of willful dis-information included in it.   I agree with you that protecting freedom of speech is probably the “right” call here, but saying that going through this process has generated information for the voters is overly optimistic.

    The damage has been done.   The mailers with these same lies on them went out to my mace ranch neighbors a week or so ago and already the no-on-H lawn-signs are popping up.     The Yes on H campaign is going to have to work VERY VERY hard to undo the damage of this disinformation campaign, and I hope they are successful, because this project is too important to our city to be decided by voters based on fraudulent information.

    Freedom of speech was upheld, but our experiment in direct democracy was badly compromised.   Hard to call that a win for anyone.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I posted this in a comment a couple days ago.

      RESOLUTION NO. 22-010, SERIES 2022

      Baseline Project Features: Implementation

      The DiSC 2022 must be developed consistent with these Baseline Project Features,

      which may not be substantially changed without approval by the voters of the City. The

      Planning Commission and/or Zoning Administrator will review compliance with these

      Baseline Project Features as they consider applications for Final Planned Development,

      Tentative Subdivision Map, approval of Design Guidelines, implementation of

      sustainability plans, and the required annual Development Agreement implementation

      review…… . In addition, minor changes to the Project can

      be anticipated during the course of this multiple year build out. Such changes, often the

      result of detailed engineering, sustainability obligations, or changes in surrounding

      conditions, may be implemented without voter approval if they are substantially

      consistent with the Baseline Project Features and they do not materially alter the

      character of the Project (See, Resolution 06-40 Establishing Criteria to Determine What

      Constitutes a Significant Project Modification or Change Requiring a Subsequent

      Measure J Vote).

  8. Alan Pryor

    But the very fact that the meaning of the statement is ambiguous suggests it is misleading

    Well, if you really want to go down that rabbit-hole, I’ll join you.

    How about these juicy ambiguous items from the Yes side’s Argument For,

    Yes on H gives voters an exciting opportunity to…

    protect endangered species” (what the ? is that about?)

    “…attracting next -generation companies focused on solving the world’s greates challenges” (like the oil-field equipment and service companies which are some of Ramos’ current real-estate clients in Davis)

    “…provides opportunities for everyone” (well I guess that the low-paying cleaning people at the hotel and janitors at the conference center and  offices and store clerks qualify as ‘everyone’ – But there has been no commitment to allow any of these jobs to unionize so I am not sure these qualify ).

    Should I go on (there are lots more) or are these enough examples of “ambiguous” (and therefor misleading) statements. And these are just in their Argument For. Don’t even get me started in their Rebuttal Statement.

    1. Robb Davis

      I am pretty sure I am going to regret posting this, but tkeller’s comment about direct democracy reminded me that I had written about that issue here on the VG back in 2013.

      Here you go, and have at it:

      https://www.davisvanguard.org/2013/08/the-talisman-of-direct-democracy/

      BTW, I think this is highly relevant to the article since the issues raised about ballot arguments and informed voters are at the heart of the difficulty of direct democracy.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        I’m not a fan of direct democracy.  But I think since it’s here that Direct Democracy puts a much larger responsibility on the leaders to decipher and and interpret the issues and information for the people.  The problem is that that information and interpretation that gets to the people easily becomes partisan one way or the other.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          That reminds me of the point Matt made earlier:

          If they are wildly exaggerated David, then we have a situation of wild exaggeration on the one side,and meaningless, unenforceable commitments on the other side. Is that what you support?

          While I would frame slightly differently. On the one side, you have to scare people into voting against the project. On the other side, you have to thread a needle fine enough to make commitments that people will support while not boxing yourself in too much with changing circumstances that you can’t build your project if it passes.

          Is this process doing the community any good at this point? I say that as someone who has supported Measure J in concept – the right of the public to vote on projects – but increasingly has wondered to what downside consequences.

        2. Ron Oertel

          While I would frame slightly differently. On the one side, you have to scare people into voting against the project. On the other side, you have to thread a needle fine enough to make commitments that people will support while not boxing yourself in too much with changing circumstances that you can’t build your project if it passes.

          I’d frame it differently from you, of course.

          One one side, you have to convince people to destroy farmland and open space (not to mention all of the other downsides regarding traffic, etc.).

          On the other side, you have to avoid reminding people how all of the previously-approved developments haven’t solved the problems that you’re (now) promising to fix.  (Sort of a “this time will be different” type of argument.) And you have to convince people that those problems are “theirs” in the first place – unlike traffic, for example – which definitely does impact them, personally.

          Or, are those all the same side?  (I can’t tell, anymore.)  🙂

           

