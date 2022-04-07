Commentary: No You Were Not Sued by Councilmember Carson

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – There is a lot of confusion about what transpired last week with regard to the ballot language challenge filed by Dan Carson. Several people have expressed some sort of outrage that a councilmember would “sue” fellow citizens.

Roberta Millstein wrote a piece, “Councilmember Carson sued me for signing a ballot statement.”

She and Alan Pryor followed it up with comments at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Said Pryor during public comment, “Two weeks ago, I, along with five signers of the argument against Measure H ballot statement were sued by Councilmember Dan Carson for allegedly making false and misleading statements in that ballot statement, in the brief filed by Mr. Carson’s LA lawyers.”

MIllstein added, “I watched in horror as the lawsuit filed by Councilmember Dan Carson unfolded before us over the last weeks. When the dust cleared, the judge required only two very minor changes in the ballot statement.”

She charged, “The timing of this lawsuit and its announcement in the local press suggests that Councilmember Carson’s intentions were never really about changing the ballot language. It all along was a long shot.”

Instead, she argued this was “what he was really intending, was to put the No on DiSC Campaign in a financial chokehold.”

Actually, Councilmember Carson did not sue the opponents of DiSC.

This may sound a bit like legal-mumbo-jumbo but there is a functional difference between filing a writ to ask a court to step in and change ballot language and suing someone.

It is also important to note that the actual defendants in this case were not the signers of the ballot statement but rather the City and County Clerks in their official capacity. The five signers plus Alan Pryor were instead named as real parties in interest.

A lawsuit seeks damages. A writ here seems to cure and correct an error.

This is the process that is laid out in the Election Code. Section 9295(b)(1), notes,

“During the 10-calendar-day public examination period provided by this section, any voter of the jurisdiction in which the election is being held, or the elections official, himself or herself, may seek a writ of mandate or an injunction requiring any or all of the materials to be amended or deleted. The writ of mandate or injunction request shall be filed no later than the end of the 10-calendar-day public examination period.”

Section 13314 (a) (1) adds,

“An elector may seek a writ of mandate alleging that an error or omission has occurred, or is about to occur, in the placing of a name on, or in the printing of, a ballot, county voter information guide, state voter information guide, or other official matter, or that any neglect of duty has occurred, or is about to occur.”

Some have suggested another approach to rectifying the problem, but this is the process laid out in the Election Code.

As previously noted in a previous column, it is a high standard to get a judge to change the language—and it should be.

Millstein writes, “And what was the suit about? Well, perhaps Councilmember Carson thought that he could pull the wool over a judge’s eyes, but the judge found no problems with our contention that DiSC is in violation of the City’s General Plan or our contention that there would be unmitigated greenhouse gases from the project or that there were almost no commitments.”

That’s not how I read the judge’s decision. It’s not that the judge had no problem with the contentions made by the opposition to Measure H. It’s that on several occasions he simply did not find the evidence sufficient to order a change.

As noted in my previous column, the judge did rule that since the project necessitates a change to the current General Plan, the “Real Parties in Interest are entitled to express their opinion that the project is incompatible with certain goals and policies in both the current and proposed amended General Plan…”

While I pointed out some problems with this ruling, I do agree that the judge overall believed that they were entitled to express that opinion. But that’s really the only one that the judge clearly ruled in their favor.

Let’s take one clear example. When the claim was made that the developer “made almost no binding commitments…” – the judge acknowledges that there were nine, but he reasoned that because they used the qualifier, “almost” that was apparently close enough for him to not find clear and convincing evidence that the argument was false or misleading.

The judge writes: “The qualifier ‘almost’ imports an element of subjectivity or opinion, which brings the statement within the wide ambit of acceptable political speech.”

I don’t disagree with the judge’s ruling here. But this does not appear to be vindication for the No on Measure H campaign.

To me, if you say almost no binding commitments, I’m thinking one or two, not nine. In the end, while it did not meet the legal standard for the judge to rule against them, I think their ballot arguments are flawed and the judge is not vindicating them.

Hey, it’s just a few words, but as anyone knows, it takes one word to reverse the meaning of an entire sentence.

Can you imagine if I said on here that I wrote almost no articles for the Vanguard this week? Everyone on here would be calling me out, laughing or calling me a liar or. And yet, by the judge’s standards, in this court, it would be permissible and not stricken.

In her concluding remarks, Millstein notes, “The truth is that this was a blatant attempt to curtail the engagement of Davis’s citizens in the Democratic process. It was an attempt to squelch our free speech, by an elected official. Luckily, the judge saw through it.”

I see it as a part of the democratic process. The supporters of Measure H thought the opposition went too far, they used the available process to attempt to rectify it, and the judge issued a narrow ruling.

“This is a low point for Davis’s politics,” she added.

Michael Coleman points out in a public comment that this is actually not an unusual act.

Coleman reasons there are hundreds of ballot measures during the election cycles, “in virtually every election cycle, some of these end up in court with challenges about election ballot arguments and analysis. So the recent court case regarding Measure H is not so unique.”

He noted that such process “strengthens our democracy by improving the accuracy of ballot information presented to the voters in official materials.”

Even in Davis, this is not unprecedented. Millstein apparently forgets the time when Jose Granda challenged the city’s description of the sales tax as “a half-cent sales tax.”

There is a reason why we have a provision in the Election Code that allows for a neutral judge to make the final call on ballot arguments when a dispute like this one arises.

I saw this as a close call and believe that the judge here mostly got it right. But I’m not exactly clear what alternative the opposition wanted Carson and the Yes on H campaign to pursue—it’s not like they would have voluntarily changed the language.